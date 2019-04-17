KEYSER - Over 50 employers are expected to be set up Wednesday in the J. Edward Kelley Complex (former Kelley National Guard Armory) for the Keyser Regional Job Fair.

KEYSER - Over 50 employers are expected to be set up Wednesday in the J. Edward Kelley Complex (former Kelley National Guard Armory) for the Keyser Regional Job Fair.

The fair is being co-sponsored by Sen. Joe Manchin, Workforce West Virginia, Region Vii Workforce Development Board, WVU Potomac State College, the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce and Mineral County Development Authority.

The fair is open to the public and everyone - whether you are in need of a job or seeking to change careers - is invited to atop by and speak with the representatives of the various businesses and agencies.

Among the employers scheduled to participate are: ACT Personnel, Allegany College of Maryland, Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation, American Woodmark, Army National Guard, Children’s Home Society, Coordinator for the Council for Independent Living (WV Choice), Developmental Center & Workshop Inc., Eastern Panhandle Instructional Coop (ABE), Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College, FNB Bank, Georges Inc., Geostabilization International, Grant Memorial Hospital, Hamilton Relay, IBM, Lumber & Things, Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Maryland State Police, Moran Nursing and Rehabilitation, Mountain Laurel Medical Center, Northrop Grumman, Oakland Nursing and Rehab Center, Packers Sanitation Servcies (PSSI), Pilgrim’s Fresh/Further Processing Plant, Piney Valley Nursing and Rehab, Potomac Center Inc., Potomac Highlands Guild, Potomac Valley Hospital, Rescare, Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Schroeder Industries, Senior Community Service Employment, Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, Telamon Corporation, Transamerica, Transportation Security Administration (TSA/DHS), U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Census Bureau, Workforce West Virginia, W.Va. Aging & Disability Resource Center, W.Va. Air National Guard, W.Va. Department of Health & Human Resources, W.Va. Department of Transportation/Division of Highways,

W.Va. Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation, W.Va. Division of Rehabilitation Services, W.Va. Laborers’ Training Trust Fund, W.Va. Naitonal Guard, West VIrginia State Police, and WVU Potomac State College.

The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



