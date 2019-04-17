KEYSER - Local law enforcement officers found themselves in a high speed chase with an unknown individual on a sports bike around noon on Wednesday.

By Barbara High

bhigh@newstribune.info

Tribune Staff Writer

According to the Keyser Police Department, officers were initially informed that a red and black sports bike that was driving recklessly, speeding, and passing multiple cars at a time was heading north on Route 220 toward Keyser. Police were advised to be on the look out for the bike.

Officers set up and were waiting for the individual on the bike, but the suspect switched courses and headed south on Route 220, leading the officers on a chase up by Keyser Walmart and toward New Creek.

Many vehicles caught a glimpse of the chase as it proceeded through Route 220. Officers were in pursuit of the bike as it continued up New Creek on Route 50 and then onto Route 93.

Officers then followed the bike as it made its way onto Corridor H. It was at that time they lost sight of the bike.

A spokesperson for Keyser PD said the officers were able to get close enough to read the license plate on the bike, but the plates turned out not to be registered to the bike.

Keyser Police Department at that time returned to the station. More calls came in to report the bike had exited Corridor H in Mount Storm and was again speeding, driving recklessly and passing multiple vehicles.

Another BOLO was issued and officers attempted to locate the bike and driver.

Keyser City Police, Potomac State Campus Police, and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the incident. Grant County Sheriff’s Department was also notified.

No further information was available at press time. The investigation is still ongoing.