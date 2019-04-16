KEYSER - Major James R. Pyles, retired, who served with the Maryland State Police, will give a presentation about the heroin and opioid epidemic on Wednesday, April 17, from 4-5 p.m. in the Heritage Room in University Place at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

KEYSER - Major James R. Pyles, retired, who served with the Maryland State Police, will give a presentation about the heroin and opioid epidemic on Wednesday, April 17, from 4-5 p.m. in the Heritage Room in University Place at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

This event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Pyles will talk about his experiences serving as commander of the Northern Command, Criminal Enforcement Division, where he oversaw narcotic and criminal investigations, as well as taking the lead on the heroin and opioid epidemic in the area.

He has a combined 30 years of public service in law enforcement, where he served in various positions including trooper, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and major.

He currently functions as director of Emergency Services for Allegany County, Maryland.

Pyles is a graduate of Frankfort High School in Mineral County, and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Fairmont State University, and a master’s degree in management from Johns Hopkins University.

Parking should be available along campus drive.





