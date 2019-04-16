KEYSER - Members of the West Virginia State Police, Mineral County Sheriff's Department, and Keyser City Police Department collaborated Friday regarding several local residential complaints and areas of concern in Keyser.

The shared effort included the fugitive arrest of James Roy, age 35, Holly Healy, 28, and Misty Hamilton, all with active charges from Allegany County. In addition, six charges of possession of a controlled substance - unrelated to the initial three arrests - resulted from the collaboration.

At approximately 10:07 p.m. on Friday, Kenneth Kiracofe, 38, of Keyser, was arrested on a felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance charge near Bloomery, in Hampshire County, following a traffic stop by a member of the West Virginia State Police Romney Detachment.

The investigation continued following the stop and led investigators into the home of Kiracofe in Mineral County during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 13, 2019. As a result of the search warrant, the State Police Keyser Detachment and members of the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38- year old Susan Baker for felony possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance charge in connection with Kiracofe.

Roy remains incarcerated in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, and Healy remains in the PHRJ in lieu of $1,000 bond.



