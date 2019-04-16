KEYSER - Aubrey Smith was named the 2019 recipient of the Katharine Church Award Tuesday evening during the annual dinner sponsored by the Keyser Rotary Club.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Smith, the daughter of Justin and Karen Smith, told the crowd packed into the Davis Conference Center on the Potomac State College campus how honored she was to have been chosen to receive the award.

“Mrs. Church is and was a positive influence to her community,” she said, noting that if the gifted musician, teacher and humanitarian had “chosen to have a negative mindset, we would not be here tonight.”

Also nominated for the award were Leann Baker, daughter of Rick and Julie Baker, and Makenna Staggers, daughter of John and Kerri Staggers.

As a student at Keyser High, Aubrey has consistently been named to the KHS Honor Roll, and is a member of the Kiwanis Key Club, Keyser Krazies and Skills USA.

She also attends the Mineral County Technical Center, where she is studying health sciences. She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and a completer in health sciences, and is currently doing an internship at Piney Valley, where she is training to be a certified nursing assistant.

She is certified in CPR and first aid.

Aubrey has been a four-year member of the KHS basketball team, where she served her senior year as team captain; and a four-year member of the softball team, where she is currently team captain.

As a Lady Tornado softball player, she was named All-State Pitcher, All-AMAC Pitcher, All-Area Pitcher, All-PVC Pitcher and All-Area Outfield.

For two years she was a member of the Mountain Thunder travel softball team and the Tri-State Toxic travel softball team, as well as the Keyser Fall League softball team.

Outside of school, she has been active in the Headsville Countryside Ruritan Club, Mt. Zion Church, and has volunteered at Red Cross blood drives.

Aubrey plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy.



For additional coverage of the Katharine Church Award, see Thursday’s News Tribune.