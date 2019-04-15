Piedmont - Two write-in candidates will be vying for the office of mayor in the upcoming Piedmont municipal election, which is set for Monday, May 13.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

Piedmont - Two write-in candidates will be vying for the office of mayor in the upcoming Piedmont municipal election, which is set for Monday, May 13.

Ben Smith is now serving as the mayor of the community, and has chosen not to seek reelection.

Piedmont commissioner Paula Boggs is the election officer, and she gave information about the write-in votes during this week’s council meeting.

She said that she has sought assistance from the office of the West Virginia Secretary of State on the procedure for write-in voting.

Boggs said, “There will be no names on the municipal ballot for mayor,” however a sheet of paper with the names of the two candidates will be displayed on the door of the polling place and on the check-in desk.

Boggs is one of the candidates for mayor, and she has served as parks and recreation commissioner for many years.

The other write-in candidate is Denny Powers, and he was elected as a council member several years ago, but abruptly resigned several weeks following the election.

On the ballot will be three candidates for council members, including incumbents Dawn Beckner, now serving as water commissioner, and Susie Clark, building commissioner.

Paul Coleman will have his name on the ballot, and he was appointed within the last year to fill the unexpired office of finance commissioner, brought on by the resignation of Vicki Smith.

Boggs also announced that prior to the municipal election a Meet and Greet the Candidates event will be held and is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, in the community room at the Midrise Apartment Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

“I would like to have all the candidates there,” Boggs said, and, “the poll workers too.”

She said this event was an opportunity for the city’s people to “come out and meet the candidates.