BURLINGTON - West Virginia State Police arrested two persons in Burlington Tuesday on outstanding warrants.

Tyler Harris, 22, and Jordan Rutter, 29, were arrested after Sr. Tpr. Weakley had received information the two males had been located operating a black Honda Civic with white wheels. While patrolling the area, Sr Tpr. Weakley observed Harris driving the vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop.

Harris' license was suspended for unpaid citations. He was further charged with the active warrant from the Mineral County Sheriff's Department, which included charges of driving while revoked, reckless driving, and driving left of center.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jordan Rutter and was placed in custody for active warrants for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Both subjects were transported for arraignment. Rutter remains in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.






