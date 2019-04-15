The new million dollar renovations are set to be completed this summer

PETERSBURG — Hidden behind a sheet of Tyvek stands the skeleton of what will be the newly renovated cancer center at Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC).

“It’s something they’ve been working on for quite some time,” explained the medical center's chief operating officer John Emery. “The access to care is critical for us. We always try to figure out how to make it easier for patients and the community to get what they need.”

The renovations started in early March and are set to be completed this summer as long as construction stays on schedule.

“We’re excited by the progress they’re making,” said Emery. “It can be a lengthy process but it’s a very rewarding process because you tangibly get to see the results.”

The renovations are taking place on the second floor of the Medical Arts Pavilion at 210 Medical Park Blvd. But the construction won’t be disturbing any of the patients currently going through treatment. Emery said that they ensure no patient will be bothered by the noise or movement as construction is scheduled on evenings and weekends to minimize the disturbance.

Some of the things the new space will add include an office for breast surgeon Dr. Sasa-Grae Espino and independent physician Dr. Jori Carter of Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology. Along with these new additions, the Women’s Imaging Center will also be expanding, bringing bigger ultrasound and waiting rooms.

“If you have a new diagnosis of breast cancer it would just be nice to have all your questions answered as soon as possible because it’s a scary time and you don’t know what’s going on,” said Dr. Espino. “Let’s say I’m seeing somebody who's a new cancer patient in my office. I can literally send them across the hall to meet with somebody. That way they can expedite that appointment. So that way it’s not only location, it’s timing. Whereas it’s normally another day or another week.”

“Preventative care is huge,” said Emery. “If you catch it sooner, you can treat it easier and you have much better outcomes. So, I think that preventative care through the physician’s office is something that’s going to be there, but also the women’s imaging center with the ultrasound, the bone density and the 3D mammo, those are preventative care services.”

“Something that I’ve seen in Petersburg, which is awful, is that people wait months before they go from their regular screening mammogram to their biopsy. And that is not great in term of treatment delays. And if we can get that patient moved to the next step as quickly as possible, I think that would be good for them,” said Dr. Espino.

The million dollar project will not only provide new technologies to SRMC but also new jobs. A new, full-time imaging nurse navigator will be brought in to help patients.

“This person helps answer questions, connect them with the American Cancer Society, connect them with other organizations that might not be known to people. And then make sure they [patients] know what to expect,” explained Emery. “And just be that single source of continuity of care. I think that’s a big one.”

“Let’s say you have a new woman who’s never had a mammogram done before, and she gets the screening done at Women’s Imaging Center right next door and something’s funny looking in that mammogram. Well, she doesn’t know who to go to next. So, we’re implementing a new position called an imaging navigator. Just trying to streamline the process,” added Dr. Espino.

All of this goes into making the experience easier and smoother for patients by keeping everything under one roof. “It makes it a lot easier and it’s very simple,” said Emery. “My mother-in-law is going through breast cancer treatment right now. I know for her, where she’s at, it’s ‘you go to this doctor this day,’ and then ‘go to this doctor this day’ and it’s a lot. She’s not from the medical industry so it’s something that’s new.”

“It’s certainly a challenge. And anything we can do as an organization to help eliminate that and make it easier is huge,” added Emery.

“When you think about all the different players who affect this breast cancer patient’s life, it’s nice to be able to have them all in one location because it’s easy for them to go from one office to another,” said Dr. Espino. “I want them [patients] to remember that cancer as little as possible. So, if I can [reduce] that one follow-up or mammogram to one day a year, that would be great. I don’t want them to live by cancer.”

“We want to be the location that you’re going to get in and out of quickly and be treated with courtesy and compassion and care that you deserve, as a patient, and easy for you to find,” said Emery. “And I think this location delivers all those things really well.”