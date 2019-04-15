The home, formerly Sutherland’s Tavern, was the site of the Battle of Sutherland Station on April 2, 1865

DINWIDDIE — On April 13 and 14, Darrell and Michelle Olgers opened their historic home to dozens of community members to celebrate Southside Virginia Heritage Days, in its 23rd year.

The home, formerly Sutherland’s Tavern or the old Fork Inn, was the site of the Battle of Sutherland Station on April 2, 1865, mere days before the official end of the Civil War. The house was built by Fendall Sutherland in 1803 and served as a restaurant, pub, and station where passers-by could rest and change horses. The location was no accident; the building is right at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 708, or Namozine Road, lending to its nickname Fork Inn.

Immediately following the Civil War, the house briefly served as a hospital for Union soldiers and changed ownership to one more family before John Benjamin Olgers of Holland bought it in 1903. The home has been in the Olgers family ever since.

The house has certainly gone through its changes, as any antebellum home that had a battle in its front yard would’ve gone through. “It looks absolutely nothing like it did originally, for a whole number of reasons. First off, when Fendall built it, imagine a typical country farmhouse. It would’ve been a rectangle with a fireplace on either end. Over time it got added onto,” explained Michelle Olgers. According to her, John Benjamin spent three years renovating it, “modernizing” it from a colonial style to a Victorian style.

To the rear of the home lies a “summer” kitchen, a separate building where food was prepared and cooked during the inn days of the home. This was to prevent any potential fire from damaging the rest of the inn and to keep the structure ventilated in the summer months.

During the tour, living historian Susan Youhn described some of the general practices of cooking in a hearth while volunteers Sara Moore and Emma Olgers, daughter to Darrell and Michelle, prepared corn fritters.

“It’s very easy to remember; it’s one cup of corn, one cup of cornmeal, and two eggs,” described Emma.

According to Youhn, servants that operated the kitchen were often lacking a formal education. “They had to commit everything to memory. That’s kind of why recipes have evolved into a pinch of this, or a pinch of that.”

One thing that sets the Olgers’ home apart from many historic homes is that they actually live in it. They’ve added on to the house a modern kitchen and contemporary fixtures to make life a little easier, like central heating and air. While the majority of the furnishings aren’t original to the building, Darrell and Michelle make every effort to give the home a historic feel. There is an abundance of historic documents and maps that detail the house’s existence. Many items, such as chairs, couches and tables, are antique, and Darrell has an extensive collection of clocks that adorn the rooms.

“If Darrell and I ever hit the lottery, we’ll try to make it go back to the way it used to look,” said Michelle.

