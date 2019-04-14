PETERSBURG — We have all heard the expression, “When we know better, we do better.” When it comes to conducting meetings, this statement captures the true essence of what it takes to conduct an effective meeting. Some people may think the only avenues for acquiring the skills and knowledge needed to conduct effective meetings are trial and error and personal research. But there was a growing demand for a one day workshop that would provide participants with the knowledge and skills needed in this arena.

The Petersburg Alumnae Chapter, or PAC, of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, under the leadership of President Tanisha Mitchell, hosted such a workshop on parliamentary procedures on March 9, 2019. PAC found the prefect presenter in Mr. Michael Wagner-Diggs, MBA, PRP, who specializes in providing professional parliamentarian and meeting management services to clients throughout the Commonwealth. This was the third time Mr. Wagner-Diggs has accepted PAC’s invitation to speak with participants representing diverse associations, organizations, clubs, educational and religious entities.

During the workshop, participants were actively engaged in discussions that facilitated the learning process in fun ways. Cheryl Brooks-Brown, co-chair for the workshop, noted, “Mr. Wagner-Diggs is an awesome presenter. He takes what could be a boring topic and makes it interesting, informative and fun. I believe we all walked away with excellent tips we will put to good use.”

PAC is exceedingly grateful to Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg for use of its facilities to conduct the workshop. PAC officers and members are equally grateful for everyone who so eagerly participated in making this one of the best parliamentary procedures workshops to date. Credit for the success of workshop can be directly attributed to the hard work and dedication of committee members Daphne Dixon-Reed, PAC Ways and Means Committee chair; Shelia Williams, PAC Ways and Means Committee co-chair and co-chair for the Parliamentary Procedures Workshop; and members Gwen Anderson, Alisha McGee, Renee Richardson, Cheryl Brooks-Brown, Tracey Williams and Vonzella Vincent.