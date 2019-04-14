Longtime Hopewell residents open dream business in city's downtown area

HOPEWELL — The city is all set to welcome its' newest business, Paddy's Irish Pub. The business' grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. at 239 E Broadway Ave.

“This will be the fourth ribbon cutting in downtown Hopewell this year with several others expected to open before year end, continuing the momentum in downtown,” says Charlie Dane, assistant city manager.

The Pub is located in the same building as the new Haley’s Honey Meadery, and Legacy Coffee Roasting Company.

Stephanie and Patrick Marzigliano are longtime Hopewell residents and have dreamed of opening an authentic Irish pub for the past 10 years. They recently took a trip to Ireland to further develop their concept and have pictures of their trip lining the walls of their new establishment.

“This is truly a dream come true and the Hopewell community has been so supportive of our efforts,” says Stephanie. “With all of the revitalization taking place in downtown Hopewell, we really wanted to be a part of this new chapter in Hopewell’s history and couldn’t be happier to be opening our dream business in our hometown.”

The pub will serve traditional Irish fare including staples like ‘Bangers and Mash,’ ‘Shepherd’s Pie,’ and a specialty, ‘Paddy’s Guinness and Beef Stew.’ The owners will also include a selection of salads, sandwiches, burgers, and of course, a full bar. Their hours of operation will be 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Following the ribbon cutting, the community is invited to attend Hopewell’s "3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival", taking place one block away from the Pub.

The ribbon cutting is hosted by a partnership between the Hopewell Downtown Partnership, City of Hopewell, and Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce.