COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care will host a program on "Managing Difficult Dementia Behaviors" on Tuesday, April 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This educational program is presented by the Alzheimer's Association and is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so please RSVP by calling Dunlop House, 804-520-0050, or emailing agriffith@dunlophouse.com .

Dunlop House is located at 235 Dunlop Farms Boulevard.