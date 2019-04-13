Prince George, Petersburg school systems host events for special-needs children

Both Prince George County Public Schools and Petersburg Public Schools held Special Olympics events for Pre-K through 12th grade last week Prince George High School and Virginia State University, respectively.

Prince George Special Olympic Assistant Coordinator Matt Hall shared, “This is our second year holding this event. Last year, we called the event a Little Feet Meet because we only invited our five elementary schools to participate in last year's event. Because the event was such a huge success, we decided to expand the event to include students from our three secondary schools. We initially decided to call this year's event the Little Feet - Big Feet Meet, but the staff at Special Olympics Virginia who sponsors this school initiative suggested that we call this year's event Meet in the Middle to reflect bringing our elementary and secondary schools together for this unifying event.”

It is the fourth year Petersburg schools hosted Big Feet Meet, but it was held at VSU for the first time.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Director of Special Education at PPS Dr. Torrey Manson shared, “The partnership between PPS and VSU was initiated to insure we could still hold Big Feet Meet should inclement weather take place. if it does, the event can be relocated to the VSU gymnasium.”

Special Olympics Virginia Vice President Local Program Services Val Reinford while attending Meet in the Middle stated, “It’s our eleventh year of working with schools to promote inclusion. We’re bringing students with and without intellectual disabilities together to promote more inclusive and respectful school environments. We’re working with close to 560 schools in the state this year.”

Both events had a “Parade of Schools” where athletes, teachers and volunteers excitedly walked around the track lined with students, parents, spectators, etc.

PG School Board Member Chris Johnson shared, “Last year, I came out for the opening ceremony and I was so touched by it I decided to take off the whole day to attend. I love sports, and I know sports brings together people of all differences whatever that may be; and, just to see our student body unite for such a good cause brings great joy. To watch these children’s smiles when they go through the opening celebration…it’s just overwhelming.”

Colors were presented by the PGHS Color Guard and the National Anthem was performed by a PGHS Quartet. At VSU, the VSU ROTC presented the colors and a recording of Beyoncé singing the National Anthem was played for the crowd.

At each event, athletes proudly recited the Special Olympics Oath, “Let me win. But, if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

The Olympic Torch which symbolizes the spirit of competition and fair play that burns in the heart of every Special Olympic Athlete was carried by PGHS Senior Trey Payne and athlete Daryell Harris at Meet in the Middle; siblings Dillon and Brooklyn Bilyard carried the torch at the Big Feet Meet.

Both events had a variety of age-appropriate track and field events including motor skills stations for preschoolers.

The Olympic Towns included activities such as: softball/tennis ball throw, standing long jump, 25, 50 and 100 meter races, hula hooping, shooting basketballs, etc.

PGHS freshman Ryan Bordash, who was in between classes observing, said, “I think it’s unique that we get to experience this amazing event.”

Athletes were paired with student volunteers; Junior VSU student majoring in Health, Physical Education & Recreation with a minor in Sports Management Toure Wallace shared, “I volunteered just to be a part of the atmosphere, and just to be able to help with special needs kids and other individuals that come out and look to have fun at this event today. It’s very inspirational and uplifting to see so many people out here ready to have fun and enjoy the day with special activities.”

Fifth-grader from North Elementary Tamia Roots volunteered to partner up with an athlete. Roots shared, “I volunteered because I like helping people because I’m a nice person; and, if there’s an opportunity to help others…I help.”

VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdulla commented, “I’m very excited! To have our faculty, staff and students collaborate with Petersburg Public Schools to have this great event for young people is what community building is all about.”

Johnson continued, “Hats off to those who organize this event; it’s a well oiled machine.”

Retired PGHS Special Education Director Meet in the Middle Coordinator Ken Robinson stated, “I want to thank all the volunteers that came out to support this wonderful event. Without the dedication and commitment this would not have been possible.”

PG Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald Hunter stated, “If everyone had the enthusiasm that these young folks have…it would be a better world.”