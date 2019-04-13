Chesterfield officers will start wearing alternative uniforms for daily patrols and activity

CHESTERFIELD - After 36 years, police officers in the county will be getting new uniforms that, while less formal, will be more effective in day-to-day patrols and activities.

The new black uniforms will be an alternate for the woolen ones dubbed “Team Green” that officers currently wear on daily patrol.

“The Class B utility uniform is a less-formal uniform that performs better in a patrol setting,” said Lt. Mark Haynes, the county’s administrative services officer. “It offers greater flexibility in adapting to the different environments in which officers find themselves working.”

The new uniforms were unveiled last week at a meeting of retired county police officers, and simultaneously debuted on the department’s social media.

Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz said the new uniforms provide an option “that improves wearability and flexibility.” He also said that the switch to the new uniforms reduces the turn-around for uniform replacement from its current 3-7 month window to about 30 days for 95% of the orders.

Positive features about the new uniform are its durability, comfort, water repellency and lighter to wear under exterior vests.

Officers will be given the choice of wearing the traditional green or the alternate uniforms when they report to work.

But the traditional green uniform will not go away completely, Katz said. It will become the required uniform for formal events and ceremonies. Ties will be required for the ceremonial uses, but for those who choose to wear green daily, the neckwear will only be required for administrative-staff officers with a rank of lieutenant or above.

“We love that uniform. We love being Chesterfield’s Team Green,” Katz said. “Many people don’t know this, but our signature green and black uniform was first adopted during Prohibition and it was used to sneak up on moonshining stills that were set up in the woods.”

While a uniform is considered the most basic of police equipment, Katz said it as time for a change to something a bit more conducive to today’s police work.

“We’re the first department in the country to adopt this new technology, and we’re proud of this cutting edge progression,” Katz said.

One of the retirees seemed to be in agreement with the change, but he admitted he still was fond of the old uniform.

“We wore green uniforms and originally caps before they switched to Stetson hats shortly after I joined the force,” said Linwood Gettings of Chester. “Our uniforms looked very nice. Both the pants and shirts were pleated and looked very dressy. We were required to wear ties while on duty; and, as a detective, we had to wear coats and ties in plain clothes.”

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.