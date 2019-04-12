Aauthorities say the unidentified suspect was taken to a juvenile detention home in Prince George last Wednesday after the charges were filed

HOPEWELL — Authorities say they have arrested the juvenile believed to have started last weekend's fire that gutted a city church.

Police Lt. Paul Intravia confirmed Friday that the youth was officially charged April 10, five days after the fire, and was taken to the Crater Juvenile Detention Home in Prince George County.

Neither the age nor gender of the juvenile has been disclosed, but Intravia said the suspect is from Hopewell.

Hopewell Police and the city fire marshal are conducting the investigation into the blaze that destroyed the Hopewell Church of the Nazarene late on the evening of April 5. Fire crews spent about two and a half hours battling the blaze at the Smithfield Avenue house of worship.

Fire Marshal Captain Heather M. Myers said the juvenile is being charged with arson, breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing.

The fire was set in the church sanctuary and quickly spread to the rest of the building.

The church congregation took to social media after the fire to express forgiveness for the person who started the fire and to add they will be meeting at area Nazarene churches for the immediate future.