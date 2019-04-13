CARPENDALE -- It's been a busy spring in Carpendale as officials are working on a variety of projects to improve roads and properties.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Mayor Casey Lambert reported that a meeting was held with First Energy to address run-off concerns from work that was completed last year.

He noted that officials are watching the flow of water each time that it rains.

“They are taking a look at it. They are listening to us,” he said of the issue, which became hazardous over the winter causing damage to homes and driveways in the area and causing icy road conditions.

Lambert said that there has been no word from CSX on the purpose of the property targeted for the bridge project to Bowling Green.

“Each time we’re there we are getting a little bit closer,” he said of the Development Authority’s efforts to purchase the 250-300 acres needed for the project.

Reporting from talks with the Department of Highway on the blacktopping of Miller Road and Davis Drive, Lambert said that he was assured that the work is on the schedule.

“We have a dog problem in Carpendale,” said Lambert in other business, noting that a couple people have been bitten as dogs were out, when he had been told they were penned.

One of the victims was an 81-year-old woman, who was bitten going to her mailbox. Lambert added that the town has photos to prove that the dogs are running loose and know who they belong to.

In another concern, Lambert reported on clean up efforts on properties in town.

“We’re making headway,” he said, adding that places are being cleaned up little by little.

Carpendale joined other municipalities in proclaiming April as fair housing month promoting equal rights and mutual respect among residents and groups.

Submitting the annual budget to the state, Lambert noted that the town has increased its contribution to Ridgeley for the shared police coverage.

Presenting his monthly report, police chief Jake Ryan noted a busy month with 70 calls combined for Carpendale and Ridgeley.

He said that 19 of the calls were in Carpendale, including six traffic stops, five assists the Ridgeley Fire and Ambulance, along with calls for trespassing, theft, suspicious activity, and assault.

Officers completed training in interrogation and interviewing techniques and this month officers will be trained to be instructors for taser training.

St. Patrick’s Day was a big event for children in town as they searched for 17 painted rocks. Each child received a treat bag and the winner finding the Delaney rock was Payton Bennett, who received a shirt and certificate for Livvy’s.

“The painted rocks went over really big. The kids seemed to really enjoy it,” said Jodi Miller of the entertainment committee.

With Easter on the horizon, volunteers are looking to hide eggs, which children can turn in for a prize.

On a final note, resident Belinda Lockard of the On Track Drug Coalition spoke on efforts in other municipalizes to make property owners responsible for drug activities on their property.

She explained that when drug activity is found, police notify the property owners who have 30 days to get the situations corrected.

“It takes about six months to get the ordinance established,” she said noting that it has been adopted in Martinsburg, Huntington, Clarksburg and Fairmont.

“I think it’s a really good program,” she added. “It would be one to the ways to help clean up our neighborhood.”

“A lot of the time you don’t realize it’s right in your neighborhood,” said Lambert as Lockard agreed to share additional information with Ryan.