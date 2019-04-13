KEYSER - Two Keyser High School seniors, Christina McDonald and Gabriella McClintock, have been honored with the highest award in Girl Scouting

Girl Scouting’s highest awards—the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards—are a girl’s chance to make a lasting difference in the world.

For these girls, going gold means earning the highest award in Girl Scouting - the Gold Award.

This award, presented to Christina and Gabi from Girl Scouts of the Nation’s Capital, recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects that address important community needs.

Christina, daughter of Kevin and Pam McDonald, is a senior at Keyser High School.

As a Girl Scout member for 12 years, she is a Girl Scout Ambassador of Troop 40619. She was supported in her Gold Award effort by Potomac Valley Hospital, Potomac Heights Apartments, Dr. Brent Barrick, Amy Delsignore, Stacey McClintock, and Sheila Powell.

Her Gold Award project began in April 2018 and concluded in December 2018.

Christina organized a series of healthcare workshops for residents at the Potomac Heights Apartments in Keyser. The workshops focused on basic first aid, health and nutrition, and prescription medications specific to the geriatric population. Knowledgeable professionals in the healthcare field provided the residents with information and pamphlets through multiple presentations. A question and answer forum was also held.

Additionally, through a generous donation by Potomac Valley Hospital, Christina was able to organize basic first aid materials and distribute first aid kits to over one hundred residents at the Potomac Heights Apartments. She also created a first aid brochure and exhibit for the workshops.

Christina plans to attend Potomac State College this fall and major in nursing.

Gabriella, daughter of Don and Stacey McClintock, is also a senior at Keyser High School.

As a Girl Scout member for 13 years, she is a Girl Scout Ambassador of Troop 40619.

She was supported in her Gold Award effort by Mineral County Schools, Keyser Primary School, Lisa Goldstrom, Stephanie Stephen, Kathy Cheshire, Paula Ridder, and Sheila Powell. She was also assisted by peer volunteers.

Her Gold Award project began in May 2018 and concluded in December 2018.

Gabi organized a day camp for children ages 5-10 to encourage learning. The camp was held at Keyser Primary School and students participated in activities to encourage life-long learning. The camp focused on areas in art, science and sports.

Gabi plans to attend Potomac State College this fall and major in elementary education.

The Gold Award is a national award, with national standards, and it represents a Girl Scout’s time, leadership, creativity, and effort contributed to making her community better.

Not only do Gold Award projects help communities, they also give girls important leadership skills, teaching them to seek out the work that needs doing in the world.





