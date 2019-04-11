KEYSER - The West Virginia University Potomac State College-Community Concert Band will present their annual Spring Concert on Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center Auditorium. The concert is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

KEYSER - The West Virginia University Potomac State College-Community Concert Band will present their annual Spring Concert on Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center Auditorium. The concert is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The band, which is under the direction of Jay Moon, consists of 42 wind, string and percussion players. The ever-popular “Pictures at an Exhibition” by Modest Mussorgsky, arranged by Roszell will be performed.

Charles Whitehill, PhD, professor emeritus of music at Potomac State College, and his son, C. Rhoades Whitehill, retired from the U.S. Naval Academy Band in Washington, D.C., collaborated in writing and arranging a three-movement suite titled “Classic Suite For Band.” Dr. Whitehill will take the podium as a guest conductor while the concert band performs Andante Con Moto, March and Fugue, and Waltz.

Other selections include excerpts from “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland, and arranged by Longfield, which is said to have captured the essence of an ideal America. Also, being performed is “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, a tribute to the men and women who serve our country; the stimulating “Infernal Dance and Finale” from the ballet “The Firebird” by Stravinsky, arranged by Balent; and the inspiring “John Williams in Concert” arranged by Paul Lavender.

The concert will continue as the band alludes to our neighboring planet with “Mars” from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst and arranged by Owens. The finale will include a traditional British folk song, “Man of Harlech” from “Welsh Folk Suite,” arranged by Albert Oliver Davis.

The Potomac State College-Community Concert Band is an instrumental ensemble that offers both college students and community member with an opportunity to perform music.

For further information regarding the PSC Ban, please contact Jay Moon at westmarband@yahoo.com.

