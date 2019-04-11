KEYSER - The fairways and greens of Polish Pines Golf Course, Keyser, provide recreation and fun for area golf enthusiasts.

On Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the golf course turns to talented artists and craftspeople from the tri-state area to deliver a wealth of merchandise for area shoppers. The clubhouse at Polish Pines and the surrounding grounds will host the second annual Spring Fling Craft Fair to benefit its existing scholarship fund for Frankfort High and Keyser High Schools’ golf teams.

Thirty vendors will participate, giving shoppers a variety of products to take home to enjoy for themselves or to give as gifts. The wares include country furniture, primitive décor, seasonal and non-seasonal wreaths, yard ornaments, quilted purses and table linens, stuffed animals and dolls, crocheted domestic items, American Girl doll clothes, maple syrup and maple sugar products, jewelry, leather goods, wooden signs, trays, wooden cutouts for indoor and outdoor use, candles, dip mixes, crocheted hats, ribbon scarves, potpourri, bath and body products.

Vendors’ names are easily recognizable for the high quality of their goods. Amber Hatfield knows just how to turn a drab corner into a cheery country-primitive spot. Brandy and Aaron Lease of Faith Creek Candles can fill a room with hand-made furniture and scent it with poured candles, fragranced stars and room sprays, while Karin Burner’s wreaths transform a plain door into an eye-catching focal point. Dandelion Designs impresses with wooden signs, trays, blanket ladders, and Stand-of-Pines Crafts pleases with jewelry, leather goods, purses and crocheted items. Kathy Brown’s stuffed animals and rag dolls are a joy to give or to receive, while Jamie Pein’s mermaids and fairy folk thrill the fantasy lover.

Brenda Burgess’ crocheted ribbon scarves dress up any outfit and can complement Lee Whorton’s quilted purses and bags. Jeanne Bryl’s whipped sugar scrubs make skin feel divine, and Sheila Brant’s maple syrup, maple sugar candies, and cotton candy satisfy a sweet tooth. Brenda Caldwell goes back in time with her vintage steampunk jewelry items. Viva La Diva’s lotions, soaps and bath salts pamper, while Connie Pratt creates plant and garden art. Donna Cunningham invites shoppers to take home meat rubs, fruit and vegetable dips, and Kim Bible tempts with her potpourri and gift baskets.

New to the spring craft scene are Carol White with quilted wall hangings and bed quilts, and Nancy Sawyers and Peggy Corbin with wooden cutouts and country primitives that make interior and exterior decorating a snap. Returning to celebrate the arrival of spring are Marsha Malone with crocheted items and American Girl doll clothes, Ann Allen with beaded jewelry and house plants and Tammy Powell with wooden signs.

Shoppers may pause for refreshments by visiting Julie and Jake Hedrick’s spot for kettle corn and pork rinds. Keyser Kiwanis offers yummy funnel cakes, fried Oreos and hotdogs, and Kona-Ice serves Hawaiian shaved ice in nutritious flavors. New to the food scene is Brenda Stair with homemade baked goods.

With such a variety of quality merchandise available, shoppers can easily begin to shop for spring, Easter and summer needs with a visit to Polish Pines Spring Fling Craft Fair, Route 220 South, Keyser, so mark calendars for Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Missy Bartlett at 304-788-7780.









