KEYSER - The Mineral County Family Resource Network and the Mineral County Health Department are planning for their 11th annual Community Baby Shower.

For the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mineral County Family Resource Network and the Mineral County Health Department are planning for their 11th annual Community Baby Shower.

Last summer, because of this community's generosity, approximately 50 new and expectant mothers in Mineral County received many of the essential items needed when bringing a new baby home. These included diapers, wipes, blankets, and a new outfit.

Some of the mothers even received big door prizes, including a car seat from State Farm Insurance, a crib with mattress and a stroller/car seat combination from Wal-Mart.

Although the shower is set up just like a real baby shower, with decorations, fun games and prizes, good food, and cute favors, there is also an educational component to it. The expectant mothers will learn things like the benefits of breastfeeding and the many differences between a breast-fed and a formula –fed infant and what the developmental milestones are for their new baby.

Other topics that are covered during the shower are smoking and the effects of smoking while pregnant and/or on a child. Each mother will receive a diaper bag with lots of information, resources, and samples.

Being a new parent can be very overwhelming and quite expensive, so it is the goal once again this year to provide some much needed relief and support to these families.

The Mineral County Family Network and Health Department are asking the community to pull together once again to make this year's baby shower another huge success. They are in need of many new baby items, including disposable diapers, disposable wipes, baby lotion, baby soap, bottles, small baby toys, pacifiers, diaper cream, white undershirts/onesies, booties/socks, bibs/burp cloths, neutral sleepers.

The shower will be held on May 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Potomac State College and will once again be open to all expectant mothers and new mothers of infants up to six months old in Mineral County.

Attendees must register by calling the Mineral County Health Department at 304-788-1321.

Donations of all kinds and sizes are welcome and can be dropped off at the Health Department or they can be picked up. For more information on how you can be a part of this wonderful event, please contact the Mineral County Family Resource Director Gerri Mason at 304-788-9099.







