PETERSBURG — The men’s march against domestic violence has been postponed from its original date this Saturday due to forecasted inclement weather. The event is now scheduled for October 19. Event organizers are collecting new and used women’s shoes. Men will literally walk in women’s shoes during the march as a symbolic show of support for the numerous victims affected in the area.

“It’s important for our community. Domestic violence and sexual assault is not readily talked about. We want to raise everybody’s consciousness and begin to talk about a topic that just is not talked about but needs to be,” said Sheriff Vanessa R. Crawford, one of the event’s organizers.

The fourth annual event will feature a speaker affected by sexual assault and address lesser known aspects of its affects.

“[Walk a Mile in Her Shoes] has raised people’s awareness,” Crawford said. “People have become more aware that it's more than just physical, it's emotional abuse as well … kids are often the residual affect of domestic violence in a home where parents are facing these struggles.”

Event proceeds will go directly to James House, which provides support, advocacy and education for people affected by sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking. Its' goal is to make victims healthier, safer and more self-sufficient.

For more information about the event, contact the sponsors – Petersburg Sheriff’s Office, 804-733-2369; Petersburg Task Force on Domestic Violence or the James House at 804-458-2704.