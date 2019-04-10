KEYSER - Local artist Don Stephens will wrap up the Highland Arts Unlimited season as he brings his talents to the Keyser Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.

Growing up in Westernport, Stephens began picking out tunes on the piano at the age of five when his grandmother gave his family her old upright.

“Almost immediately I both lost myself and found myself again in my music. It became my retreat, my pastime, and my therapist,” says Stephens who, by age 13, was playing in a popular rock and roll band on Friday and Saturday nights and getting up on Sunday morning to play the pipe organ at the United Methodist Church.

Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Anderson's Corner, Romney; Reed’s Drug Store, Cannon’s Ace Hardware and The Candlewyck, Keyser; the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland or by calling 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.

On-line tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

HAU programs are largely funded by memberships in Highland Arts, both individual and corporate/business, and by Mineral County Schools, Potomac State College of WVU and the WV Commission On The Arts.





