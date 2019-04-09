Hunter Spence, Maurice Sykes and Austin Hart sign paperwork in March

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — When teammates and self-proclaimed “brothers” Hunter Spence, Maurice Sykes and Austin Hart first stepped onto Colonial Heights High School’s football field a few years back, they never foresaw themselves committing to play football together at the collegiate level, but that’s exactly what happened during a signing ceremony on March 20.

Surrounded by their teammates, coaches, family and friends, all three student-athletes signed paperwork committing to play football and continue their education at Hampden-Sydney College.

CHHS Football Coach Adam Tiller, who began coaching the team this past season, opened the ceremony with some complimentary remarks about the players.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time now; 15 years flies by. I can tell you these three have the attributes of the top kids I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached at several different places,” he said. “I’m very proud of them, they led the right way, they’re leaving the building the right way.”

Spence, a quarterback and safety player, is eager to play wherever he is needed on his new school’s field. He notes he fell in love with Hampden-Sydney last summer when he attended team camp.

“We went and played other teams in the fall, and it kind of started a good vibe for Hampden-Sydney,” he said. “Once my dad and I went to a game day visit there versus Randolph Macon, it was just a ‘wow’ moment.”

Sykes, who has played a little bit of everything including linebacker, running back and wide receiver, also felt drawn to the school due to its “family-based atmosphere.”

“It’s like they already welcomed me and they didn’t even know me,” he said. “Also the coaches there, they’ve all been there for a long time, so they know what they’re talking about. There’s a brotherhood there. It’s like a family first type of atmosphere.”

The players note that despite their excitement for what’s to come, they will miss playing football for Colonial Heights. Luckily, Hampden-Sydney is only about an hour and a half drive from Colonial Heights, so they can easily visit home and attend some of their alma mater’s games.

“I’m definitely going to miss my coaches most,” said Hart. “One of the coaches I’ve been with a long time, Coach Boyd, another main one is Coach Krupp.”