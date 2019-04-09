Forward goes for 28 points and 24 rebounds en route to fourth-straight win

In the moments following the Petersburg Cavaliers 131-128 win over the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday, 24-year-old forward Tavon Mealy was dutifully answering a reporter's question when his teammates surrounded him, dousing him with water as a celebratory prank.

It was a deserved early shower. Mealy starred on the day, sealing the victory in the closing moments by grabbing a defensive rebound and then knocking down two free-throws to give his team a three-point cushion, with just seconds remaining.

"I don't shy away from the moment," Mealy said, after quickly drying off. "I love the moment. I'll deal with the consequences afterwards. I just love it."

He didn't shy away from any moment on Saturday. Mealy led the team with 28 points and 24 rebounds, game-highs in both categories. He was the only Cavalier with double-figure rebounds, and he did it against a towering Fayetteville front court featuring three players taller than 6-foot-8 — head and shoulders above Mealy's generously listed height of 6-foot-3.

"I'm undersized, but that gives me the ambition to go even harder," Mealy said. "I love being physical. Physical is me. If anybody knows (me), I'm physical."

Mealy's dogged effort on Saturday was emblematic of the Cavaliers (4-1) day, as they erased an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. The win was Petersburg's fourth in a row, moving them to first place in the ECBL Northwest Division with the help of a Hampton loss.

"I have so much confidence and so much faith in winning games, knowing that he's gonna be there," Head Coach Kyle Dixon, who also owns the team, said of Mealy. "He's one of our pioneers, one of our rocks — a person we can rely on."

The Cavaliers are a perfect 3-0 this season in games which Mealy plays, proving his value to the team. Boosted by his personal season-best scoring and rebounding performance on Saturday, Mealy is averaging 22.3 points and 19 rebounds for the year.

"He makes the tough shots, he gets the hard rebounds, and he definitely showed up today to help us get this win," Dixon said.

And, Dixon says, Mealy's persona represents his entire team.

"We may be undersized, but we have a lot of heart," Dixon said.