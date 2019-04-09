KEYSER - The Keyser City Council will be handling several routine issues Wednesday in preparation for opening the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool in June.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The council members voted during their March 27 meeting to open the pool on Flag Day, June 14.

They had originally discussed opening it on Memorial Day weekend - like the tradition many years ago - but agreed that not only is school still in session at that time but the weather may also be too cool.

“May is still kind of chilly,” council member Eric Murphy agreed.

Parks and recreation commissioner William Zacot said at that time he had been looking at opening later in June, and therefore made a motion to set June 14 as the opening day. Terry Liller seconded the motion, which passed.

“We can come back later and come up with a closing date,” mayor Damon Tillman said.

For the past several years, the pool has been open on a limited basis, and Tillman said he felt the city “lost a lot of rentals” because the pool was not available.

“Hopefully we can pick those back up this year,” he said.

On the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting are the following:

- Approval for the Keyser Kiwanis Breakfast Club 5K Run

- Approval to pay food service establishment fee

- Approval to pay permit to operate pool

- Approval of pool rates/fees

- Approval of amphitheater rental rates

- Insurance requirements for the use of parks and/or fields for sporting events

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of City Hall.