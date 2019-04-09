CHHS senior to pursue career in medical field

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Taylor Jenkins, a senior at Colonial Heights High School, CHHS, was recently awarded enior of the Month for March.

A tradition at the high school since 1998, students named Senior of the Month are considered the best representatives of their class. Nominations are collected from the CHHS staff each month as the committee looks for outstanding scholars, exceptional leadership skills, a wide array of activities and sound character and judgment.

“I am so grateful and blessed to be awarded this wonderful honor alongside the other nine recipients, whom I call friends,” Jenkins said. “This recognition is motivating and humbling, a reminder that all of my hard work, dedication and commitment has been recognized.”

An alumna of Lakeview Elementary School and Colonial Heights Middle School, Jenkins has enjoyed how the small size of Colonial Heights Public Schools, CHPS, has allowed for a closer connection between the teachers and students.

“The tight-knit community setting of CHHS has allowed me to form special bonds with so many teachers and counselors that I feel I could go to them anytime for anything,” she said. “They have been so supportive and have truly prepared me for college."

In addition to challenging herself with rigorous Advanced Placement, AP, and honors courses, including AP United States History, Honors English 11 and AP Calculus, Jenkins has taken full advantage of the extracurricular opportunities offered at CHHS. She played varsity tennis as a freshman, and she’s involved herself in a variety of organizations including National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, CHHS Ambassadors, Key Club, Students Organized for Developing Attitudes, Crime Solvers, Interact club, Leo Club and AgriProject.

Additionally, Jenkins is a SCA representative, and she serves as secretary for three separate organizations, including the Class of 2019, the Science National Honor Society and the JOI club. She is also president of the BETA Club.

And she doesn’t take a break outside of school. Jenkins has has been employed at the Colonial Heights Public Library for the past three years. She also spent the last four summers volunteering at Southside Regional Medical Center as a junior volunteer, and she volunteers at the Dunlop House on a monthly basis. Both of Jenkins’ volunteer experiences led her to discover a passion for working with both the youth and elderly populations, a passion she intends to explore in college.

While she hasn’t quite decided if she will attend Christopher Newport University or James Madison University in the fall, Jenkins is sure she wants to pursue a career in the medical field.

“Following graduation, my educational aspirations include acquiring a bachelor’s degree in Health Science with a minor in Pre-Physician Assistant,” she said. “Following my undergraduate years, I hope to attend James Madison University’s Master Physician’s Assistant Program, pass the PANCE exam, and ultimately become a Physician’s Assistant.”

In June, Jenkins will join the other Senior of the Month students a Colonial Heights Education Foundation-sponsored banquet, where the honorees will receive a $500 scholarship from the Colonial Heights Loyal Order of the Moose.