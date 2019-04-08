RICHMOND — The personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen announced today that it is seeking community nominations for its 10th annual Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award. The award was first introduced to honor the firm’s 100th anniversary by recognizing the positive impact of local individuals who are giving back to their community.

In celebration of 10 years, Allen & Allen is also planning a reunion for the more than 400 Hometown Heroes from past years.

President Edward Allen said, “The annual Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award is the firm’s way of celebrating Virginians doing great things. Our firm was founded on service 110 years ago and we have always drawn strength from serving others. It is important to us to recognize those who are giving back to their community. They are true champions.”

Previous winners have included community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers and fire fighters. Allen & Allen has honored more than 400 local individuals since the award was created, all of whom have shared their own unique and inspiring story of giving.

“It only takes a minute to recognize the heroes in your life. Help us celebrate 110 years of service by honoring neighbors, first responders, teachers, coaches, and other heroes who make our community better,” said Courtney Allen Van Winkle, partner.

The public is encouraged to visit www.allenandallen.com to complete a short nomination form to recognize heroes throughout the commonwealth. Forms are also available in each of the firm’s eight locations. Nominations will be accepted now through Tuesday, April 30. Heroes will be announced Friday, June 21, via the firm’s Facebook page at facebook.com/allen.and.allen/.