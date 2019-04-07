Thomas Dale High School in Chester hosted its inaugural Job Shadow Day on March 26. One hundred sixty-six juniors participated in the opportunity to experience observing a job that they were interested in pursuing. Forty-three businesses including The Progress-Index stepped up to the plate to host the students.

Both of my children graduated from Dale, so I was delighted when The Progress-Index gave me the green light to host four students. Juniors: Spencer Garrett, Sydnee Jiggetts, Camille Jones and Jahana Stone shadowed me for a day to see what it was like to be a reporter.

Thomas Dale hosted a breakfast for all participants in the morning where we were introduced to our students. It was fun going through the cafeteria line, and it brought back fond memories. I tried Kellogg’s Eggo Bites for the first time … pancakes in a pouch; who knew?

Principal Christopher Jones welcomed the Job Shadow Day business partners by saying, “Without you, we can’t bridge the gap. I’ve said it before … today, we’re just dipping our toes in the pool. It’s vast and deep. Today and forever ... you can always say … you were in the first group to participate in our Job Shadow Day program.”

Jones stated to the students, “I love you. Engage yourself in the experience. Harness this day and drain every bit of juice from this day!”

After breakfast, the students’ parents dropped them off at The Progress-Index in Petersburg. Two Dale representatives, School counselor Ishaq Lee and Career Center coordinator Anthony Lewis, chaperoned to make it possible for the students to shadow me on an interview that took place in Chester at the home of a past Thomas Dale parent, Janeen Pazkiewicz.

Students received a tour of The Progress-Index and visited each department where they were encouraged to ask questions. Visiting the printing press was their favorite part of the tour. The students took a short break to eat their packed lunches. Garrett must have forgotten his, because Pat Sharpf, our editor, brought it to him and said his mom dropped it off for him; at least it wasn’t in a Spider Man lunch box.

After lunch, we all headed to a very exciting interview! The students were beyond thrilled with the opportunity to meet and experience an actual interview with celebrity Christopher Durham and his pet Muscovy duck. Durham and Clifford drove to Virginia from New York to visit his parents and childhood friend Janeen Paszkiewicz; both, Durham and Paszkiewicz were born and raised in Hopewell.

A most memorable moment … besides meeting Clifford … during the interview was when a man of many talents Christopher Durham recited his not-yet-published nursery rhyme "Whose Booger is that?" to all of us; it brought smiles.

I asked both Dale representatives how they feel the students benefited from attending the interview with Christopher Durham. Lee answered, “An emphasis of Thomas Dale's Job Shadow Day was to connect students with a career pathway of their interest and passion. The students that were permitted to attend Ms. Higgins' interview with local star Christopher Durham reinforced this concept. Mr. Durham's story about growing up in Hopewell, attending William and Mary, and majoring in Business Administration, was inspiring enough, but then he went to pursue his passion, acting. In his retelling, the students were enthralled about his journey of how he networked, never stopped working once he had his break, navigated setbacks, and how he was in the right place at the right time. Even afterward, Mr. Durham went on to pursue other interests in writing, art, and animal rescue.

"I believe that the students were able to connect to Mr. Durham through his local roots and could see the manifestation of his work - film, books, art, and a healthy duck. They were able to conceptualize the importance of following their passions and how that passion can turn into other projects within the same field. Lastly, the students learned that not all of their work would get the recognition that it should, just as with Durham's "Who's Booger is That?" but as they put their heart into their craft they can continue to be proud and satisfied with their work.”

Lewis thanked me and The Progress-Index for allowing the students to tag along on the interview; he found it enlightening as well as entertaining. Lewis’ response to the question, “I believe the students that were able to attend the interview with Chris Durham benefited in several aspects.”

“First, the opportunity to see how an interview is conducted was significant in that it was demonstrated that the questions were prepared and calculated. There was limited space for randomness and ambiguity as that could cause the fluidity of the interview to be compromised. This was a tangible example of the importance of planning and being prepared.

"Secondly, our students benefited in that they were able to get a genuine snapshot of a ‘TV/movie star’ without the fluff. Mr. Durham is very personable, which made it easy to listen to what he had to say and be receptive to his message. I believe it was very poignant when Chris shared about the importance of education, but more importantly, to follow your passion. I say this because we (adults) often champion attending college when many of our students are not interested in secondary education but have a genius that they wish to explore. I believe that Mr. Durham, who has clearly experienced success in his endeavors, offered our students a perspective that would encourage our students to broaden their scope in considering their futures.

“Overall, I believe the experience with meeting and interviewing Chris Durham and meeting his duck Clifford was a breath of fresh air for our students that touched a variety of areas that assisted our students in considering the vocation of journalism, while offering a hands on opportunity to see what it takes to actually "do" journalism,” concluded Lewis.

Durham shared these words upon returning to New York, “I have learned that each of us carries unique gifts to contribute to the world; the biggest obstacle is not rejection or fear of failure, but “believing in oneself”. Which is why I so appreciate that you brought four students with you to interview me; support, confidence, trust … we have to instill that at every possible moment.”

After the interview, I gave the students an opportunity to answer a couple of questions to be shared in The Progress-Index.

Jones’ question: What challenge excites you the most in your life right now, and why? Jones responded, “As a busy high school student, volunteer, and aspiring artist, I have many challenging goals and aspirations for myself. However, the one challenge that excites me the most, is growing my art platform and audience. Outside of school, I manage a small Instagram called @myheart_onthecanvas, where I post my current artwork and create custom pieces for customers. Though it can be challenging to balance the work school requires and my art, it’s exciting to see the audience I’ve acquired and the role my art plays in their lives. Running my art account is just a small part of my journey of becoming a well-known professional artist. Ultimately I aspire to have work in galleries across the world, travel, and eventually create my own cartoon.”

Jiggetts was asked, “Are you thinking about creating a career for your parents, for society, from your own excitement, or for money?” Jiggetts answered, “If I had the opportunity to create a career, it would be for the society. I would want to help the society and people who live in this country find entertainment in the things they do everything or to get the information and news they need wherever they are, but in a fun and entertaining way. I think it would be so cool to make a business or career out of a website or company that incorporates social media into it so that everyone can understand and benefit form news, events, and communication with one another. Teens and adults can communicate with friends and everyone around them to set up ways to help out in the community and to share ideas about anything on their minds. Social media plays a big part in the society and I would want to use the platform in a more positive and helpful way so that everyone can benefit from it.”

I presented a final question to the students: “If you have to work when you graduate from high school, but you don’t need the money, what would you choose to do?”

Jones stated, “If I were to go straight into work after high school, I would continue to do freelance illustration and create works for galleries.”

Jiggetts provided, “If I had to work after high school but didn't need the money, I would volunteer more to help my community. So many people in Richmond and all over can definitely benefit from others' help, as they may be in need of extra food, shelter, and even education. Many kids my age, some who I know, are growing up in Richmond and other parts of the state, don't have access to the education I have. I feel like it would be my job to help out in any way I could to help them get the things they need to be the best version of themselves.”

The Job Shadow Day was a huge success in my opinion. Each and every participant was bound to learn something new about their potential career paths; both hosts and students may have even discovered something new about themselves.

I look forward to hosting, again, in the future; however, I can’t promise I will be able to land big name interviewees each and every time, but I will certainly do my best to make future students’ job shadow days … a fun day of discovery.

The article featuring Christopher Durham appeared in The Progress-Index on Sunday, March 31.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", recently joined the Progress-Index newsroom staff. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.