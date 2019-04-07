Brooks attempts to break a Guinness World Record at his hometown fitness festival

Petersburg native and celebrity fitness trainer, Don "Donamatrix" Brooks hosted Donamatrix Day at Petersburg High School (PHS) on Saturday. Brooks was born and raised in Petersburg, graduated from PHS in 1996 and from Virginia State University in 2000.

The hometown fitness festival attracted hundreds of people. Brooks invited VIPs to a special private meet and greet the morning of the event and was held in the cafeteria at PHS.

Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham, who went to high school with Brooks, introduced him to the crowd. Parham congratulated Brooks on how his Donamatrix Day "has been exceptional and the event is part of the city of Petersburg’s initiative to bring back one of our hometown celebrities."

During the meet and greet, PHS senior and basketball player Treyvion Hall presented Brooks' #10 jersey to him.

Virginia State University Professor Dr. Linda Person was ecstatic visiting with Brooks at the Appreciation Meet and Greet. Dr. Person was one of Brooks' Physical Education and Lifetime & Team Sports Foundations professors at VSU. She said, Brooks "was always energetic and always had ideas to do things. He always wanted to do it his way and was a visionary. He always said ... I'm gonna do this, then, set goals to do it. Don was always into fitness and wanted to share his vision of being fit with others. He impresses upon others that they can really do anything they want to do and encourages them to set goals and to keep working on the goals."

Brooks was appreciative of the support he received in his hometown.

"The support I have received from the City of Petersburg, partners, volunteers, organizers and lifelong supporters has been indescribable," he said. "I cannot thank you enough for the enormous amount of time and effort that has been put into making this event happen. My hometown, family, friends, supporters, mentors, and former coaches mean a lot to me."

The day was filled with health, fitness and wellness activities around the clock. Activities held in the gymnasium included: Boot Camp, Senior Workout, Hip Hop and Yoga. A Walk-A-Thon was hosted by Local Vibe Café. Over sixty health, fitness and wellness vendors had booths located in the cafeteria and the parking area between the gym and football field. A kid zone with inflatables, games, face painting, jump rope and more activities entertained the young attendees.

The Flying Squirrels’ mascot Nutsy made a special appearance to entertain people of all ages.

For the final event of the day, Brooks attempted to break the Guinness World Records Largest Resistance Band Workout. Although hundreds showed up for the Donamatrix Workout, 650 people were needed to break the current record which is held in Sydney, Australia with 649 participants.

If you missed Donamatrix Day this year, Don “Donamatrix” Brooks has already announced there will be another one next year!