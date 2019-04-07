SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE — Working in law enforcement is in Angela Lyons’ blood, and she found her path to a career in it at the Richard Bland College of William and Mary.

“My dad is a police chaplain, and I've gone to the police department with him many times,” Lyons explains. “I have always had an interest in investigations and hope to work for the FBI.”

As a high school senior, the Chester native had four acceptance letters from colleges throughout Virginia but was not certain where she wanted to go. Speaking with family friends who had attended RBC prompted her to take a closer look.

“I feel like the campus fits my personality,” she says. “I’m a laid-back, reserved kind of person. The experience is like a four-year college but downsized. There’s more one-on-one interaction so you develop better relationships with your professors.”

A childhood dream came true thanks to a security officer at the RBC dorm where Lyons was a resident assistant. Last summer the officer helped Lyons secure internship opportunities at the Petersburg and Richmond Police Departments.

“During my rides with officers, I was able to get an inside look at the typical day of an officer, which allowed me to see things from a simple traffic ticket to high priority calls where I was on an active shooting scene,” Lyons recounts. “The adrenaline that ran through my body each time a call was dispatched to us confirmed this was something I wanted to do.”

Now a forensic science major at Richard Bland, Lyons appreciates the support she receives from the campus community and professors. “Especially since I’ve taken criminology with Professor Jena Morrison, she understands the route I’m taking,” Lyons says. “She’s guided me to materials needed and contact information, so I have plenty of resources.”

Through the guaranteed transfer program, Lyons will attend VCU after graduating from RBC in May. She will carry her experiences as a Student Ambassador and a member of the Student Conduct Board with her as she continues her collegiate journey.

“I am really happy I started my academic journey at Richard Bland College,” she says.