SUNDAY, April 7

HOPEWELL — The Hopewell Moose Family Center 1472 features bingo each Sunday night at 4701 Western St. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., game starts at 4:30. Lucky 7 and two progressive jackpots, starting at $500 each; $15 admission. Featuring computer bingo, instants, snack bar, and smoking and nonsmoking sections. For more information, call 458-­1015.

PETERSBURG — Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Tri-City Club, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the rear of the building, (access through North Market Street in the large parking lot. The doors are at the top of the ramp). Call 24/7 for the AA hotline and more information, 452-1959.

PETERSBURG — American Legion Post 2, 820 Winfield Road, offers breakfast every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Mark Winecoff is Post 2 commander. For more information, call 732-1425.

PETERSBURG — Power Talkers Toastmasters meet on the second and fourth Sundays at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in the Education Wing, Room B-5, 2223 S. Crater Road. The public is invited to attend. Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. All are welcome. For more information, call Dr. Audrey Todd, VP for public relations, at 732-5969, ext. 202.

MONDAY, April 8

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The "Colonial Square Dancers," a nonprofit organization, meets from 7:30-9:30 p.m. each Monday at the Colonial Heights High School cafeteria on Conduit Road. Square dancers and visitors are welcome. For more information, call 733-4663.

PETERSBURG — St. John’s Young Men Bingo Association Inc., located at 1004 Halifax St., holds bingo every Monday evening with a $1,000 guaranteed jackpot winner. Bingo is from 7:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. There are two progressive games always in progress. Food and refreshments are available.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — American Legion Post 284, 505 Springdale Road, holds bingo every Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games start at 7. Food is available for a nominal fee. For directions, or information about membership requirements or activities of the American Legion, visit http://alpost284.x10host.com or call 526-­4167.

PRINCE GEORGE — "Scraps From The Heart" Quilting Group meets from 9 a.m. to noon each Monday at Prince George Parks & Rec Community Center, 11100 Old Stage Road. This group is free and open to everyone. For more information, call 458-6164.

PETERSBURG — Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held each Monday at 10 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington St. (round the back come upstairs). Meetings are also held at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Tri-City Club, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the rear of the building, (access through North Market Street in the large parking lot. The doors are at the top of the ramp). Call 24/7 for the AA hotline and more information, 452-1959.

PETERSBURG — The monthly meeting of the Western Hills-Dinwiddie Court Neighborhood Watch will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Church on Young’s Road. All are welcome.

PETERSBURG — American Legion Post 2, 820 Winfield Road, holds its general membership meeting every second Monday of the month starting at 7 p.m. Mark Winecoff is Post commander. For more information, call 732-1425.

HOPEWELL — The Tri-Cities area chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) meets from 6-7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the City of Refuge Ministry, 317 W. Broadway Ave. Parking is available in the rear. All those who are passionate about civil rights for all people are invited to join this group.

DINWIDDIE — The Dinwiddie VFW Post 12145 and its Auxiliary meet on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Dinwiddie Ruritan Club building, 15610 Courthouse Road. The Post is always seeking new members. Any veteran interested in joining is invited to call Bill Haney at 732-6229. Any spouse, child or grandchild of a veteran eligible for VFW membership who wants to join, call Bill or Betty Haney at 732-6229.

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Family Flow Yoga with Miss Mallory at the Hopewell Library. The class meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Monday. Bring the whole family to stretch, strengthen and breathe. Each class will be based on a quote or story. Being quiet or able to stay on a mat is not required. All ages are welcome. Participants may bring a mat if desired. For more information, call 458-6329.

TUESDAY, April 9

PETERSBURG — The Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers Board of Directors meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 8-9 a.m. on the second floor of the Petersburg Bus Station, 100 W. Washington St. This is an opportunity to voice your concerns, ideas and vision to help combat crimes in the Petersburg/Dinwiddie areas.

PETERSBURG — The new Peabody High School National Alumni Association Clothes Closet is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at the Peabody Academic Learning & Development Center (formerly the Peabody Middle School), located at 725 Wesley St. Clothing, suitable for any season of the year, is available for men, women and children. No referral is needed and all items are free.

HOPEWELL — TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), a club dedicated to good health and weight loss, meets at 9:45 a.m. each Tuesday at the Hopewell Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1711 Grant St. For more information, call Wanda at 737-610-1801.

PETERSBURG — Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at: the Tri-City Club, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the rear of the building, (access through North Market Street in the large parking lot. The doors are at the top of the ramp). Call 24/7 for the AA hotline and more information, 452-1959.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Tri-Cities Hokie Club and Alumni Association meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Colonial Heights Vocational School on Conduit Road.

HOPEWELL — The Hopewell-Prince George Civitan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Appomattox Regional Library, Hopewell branch, 209 E. Cawson St. For information about the club, meetings or activities, call 9919-4246.

HOPEWELL — The Brain Injury Association of Virginia facilitates a free monthly support group for adults living with brain injury, as well as family, friends and other concerned people in the lives of those living with injury. The group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Hopewell branch of the Appomattox Regional Library, 209 E. Cawson St. For more information, contact Mary Wallace at 355-5748 or email mary@biav.net.

HOPEWELL — The Hopewell Moose Family Center 1472 features bingo on Tuesday nights at 4701 Western St. Doors open at 3:30, game starts at 6:30. Lucky 7 and two progressive jackpots, starting at $500 each. $15 admission. Featuring computer bingo, instants, snack bar, and smoking and nonsmoking sections. For more information, call 458-­1015.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights Civitan Club meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant, 609 Boulevard. For more information about the club, meetings, or activities, call 919-4246.

PETERSBURG — The American Legion Riders holds their monthly meeting every second Tuesday of the month at 7 a.m. at the American Legion Post 2, 820 Winfield Road. For more information, call 732-1425.

PRINCE GEORGE — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Quilting Angels at the Prince George Library. The group meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. No sewing machines provided; workers must bring their own supplies. All skill levels are welcome. Skilled quilters are available to answer questions. For more information, call -458-6329.

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Fitness at the Hopewell Library. The “Sit and Be Fit” class meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday. This full-body workout is designed to be done from both a seated chair and a standing position, with emphasis on exercises to improve flexibility, muscle and bone strength, circulation and balance. It’s fun, easy, and suitable to people of all fitness abilities. For more information, call 458-6329.

CHESTER — The Chesterfield County Public Library (CCPL) hosts Homework Help Club every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Chester branch. Get help with your homework for free from experienced tutors. Open to grades Pre-K-12.

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Story Time Yoga with Miss Mallory at the Hopewell Library. The class meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday. Read a story, play with words to boost literacy skills and then go on a yoga adventure. Staying quietly on a mat is not a requirement in this family-focused class. Recommended for families with children from birth to 6 years, but all are welcome. Participants may bring a mat if desired. For more information, call 458-6329.

WEDNESDAY, April 10

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — American Legion Post 284 Auxiliary meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Post home, 505 Springdale Ave. The Executive Committee meets at 6 p.m., followed by a social at 7. The general meeting begins at 7:30. For membership information, contact Nalena Klaas at 469-5414.

HOPEWELL — The Hopewell-­Prince George Lions Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the club house, located at 2610 W. City Point Road.

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Eagles 882, 235 Franklin St., holds bingo every Wednesday evening with a $1,000 guaranteed jackpot winner. Bingo is from 7 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. There are three progressive bingo games always in progress. Food and refreshments available. Admission is $25. For information, call 732­-9445.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) No. 485 meets each Wednesday morning at Colonial Heights Library, 1000 Yacht Basin Drive. Weigh-­ins begin at 8:15 a.m. and the meetings start at 9. For more information, call Wanda at 434-610-1801.

HOPEWELL — American Legion Post 146, 217 E. City Point Road, holds bingo at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 7. Food is available for a nominal fee. For directions or information, call 541-­3735.

PRINCE GEORGE — The Rotary Club of Prince George County meets at Rosa’s Italian Restorante, 4098 Oaklawn Blvd., from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday. For more information, call Carol Woodward at 452-­2180 or visit the club website at www.princegeorgecountyrotary.org.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Optimist Club of Colonial Heights, 916 Meridan Ave., holds bingo every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:45 and regular games start at 7. Food is available for a nominal fee. For directions or details, call 526-­0689. Money raised supports youth projects in the community.

PETERSBURG — The Petersburg Kiwanis Breakfast Club meets at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday at Liaison Restaurant, 37 N. Crater Road. For more information, call Walter Murphy, president, at 863-0777.

PETERSBURG — The Petersburg Breakfast Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the YMCA, 120 N. Madison St.

PETERSBURG — Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at: Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington St. (round the back come upstairs). Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are also held at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at: the Tri-City Club, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the rear of the building, (access through North Market Street in the large parking lot. The doors are at the top of the ramp). Call 24/7 for the AA hotline and more information, 452-1959.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights Kiwanis Club meets each Wednesday, from noon-1:30 p.m. at Dante’s Restaurant, 2900 Cedar Lane.

PETERSBURG — The Squadron Sons of American Legion Post 2, 820 Winfield Road, hold their monthly meeting every second Wednesday of the month starting at 7 p.m. Mark Winecoff is Post commander. For more information, call 732-1425.

PETERSBURG — The Tri-Cities regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter is sponsoring a support group in Petersburg for caregivers of Alzheimer’s disease sufferers. The support group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St. For more information, call 526-2359, ext. 8406. For information about other groups in the region call the chapter office at 967-2580.

PETERSBURG — The Rotary Club of Petersburg meets each Wednesday at the Salvation Army, 106 Fram Road, at noon.

PETERSBURG — “Caregiver Cafe” meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington Street. This is a great place to meet other caregivers who understand caregiving challenges. Take a break, enjoy a cup of coffee and receive support from fellow caregivers. All caregivers are welcome.

DINWIDDIE — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Southside from the Heart at the Dinwiddie Library. The group meets from 1-3 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Join knitters, crocheters and crafters of all ages and skill levels to meet and create items for local hospitals, nursing homes and shelters. For more information, call 458-6329.

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Fitness at the Hopewell Library. The "Tai Chi for Arthritis" class meets from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Improve balance, lower body strength and prevent falling, even those who do not suffer from arthritis. This class is based on a program created by Dr. Paul Lam. For more information, call 458-6329.

THURSDAY, April 11

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights Lions Club meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 720-6729.

PETERSBURG — Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at: the Tri-City Club, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the rear of the building, (access through North Market Street in the large parking lot. The doors are at the top of the ramp). Call 24/7 for the AA hotline and more information, 452-1959.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights Senior Citizens Club meets each Thursday. On the first three Thursdays of the month, and any fifth Thursday, the club meets at 1:15 p.m. at the community building, 157 Roanoke Avenue. The fourth Thursday is usually a monthly luncheon at area restaurants by reservation with Jo Ann Bogese at 400-6642. The Colonial Heights Senior Citizens Club is sponsored by the City of Colonial Heights Department of Recreation and Parks. Any resident of Colonial Heights, 50 years of age or older, is invited to join meetings.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Oldies But Goodies Classic Car Cruisers car club holds its monthly meeting on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Keystone Tractor Museum, 880 W. Roslyn Road. Parking is available in the back lot.

PETERSBURG — The new Peabody High School National Alumni Association Clothes Closet is normally open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Peabody Academic Learning & Development Center (formerly the Peabody Middle School), located at 725 Wesley St. Clothing, suitable for any season of the year, is available for men, women and children. No referral is needed and all items are free.

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Southside from the Heart at the Hopewell Library. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Join knitters, crocheters and crafters of all ages and skill levels to meet and create items for local hospitals, nursing homes and shelters. For more information, call 458-6329.

CHESTER — The Chesterfield County Public Library (CCPL) hosts Homework Help Club every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Chester branch. Get help with your homework for free from experienced tutors. Open to grades Pre-K-12.

PRINCE GEORGE — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents Fitness at the Prince George Library. The "Yoga for Beginners" class meets from 12-1 p.m. every Thursday. This class offers flowing movements at a gentle pace with attention to breathing and postures. Improve muscle strength, circulation, flexibility and balance. Suitable for people of all fitness levels. For more information, call 458-6329.

FRIDAY, April 12

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — American Legion Post 284, 505 Springdale Road, holds bingo every Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games start at 7. Food is available for a nominal fee. For directions, or information about membership requirements or activities of the American Legion, visit the Post 284 website, http://alpost284.x10host.com or call 526-4167.

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Eagles #882, 235 Franklin St., holds bingo every Friday evening with a $1,000 guaranteed jackpot winner. Bingo runs 7 to ­10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. There are three progressive bingo games always in progress. Food and refreshments available. Admission is $25. For information, call 732-­9445.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Connection Recovery Support program meets 1 to ­2:30 p.m. each Friday in the conference room at the Colonial Heights Library, 1000 Yacht Basin Drive. Groups meet for 90 minutes and offer a structured group process designed to encourage, support and empower. All diagnoses welcome. For more information, call 285-1749.

PETERSBURG — Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held each Friday at 10 a.m. at: Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington St. (round the back come upstairs). Meetings are also also held at 5:30 p.m. each Monday-Friday at the Tri-City Club, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the rear of the building, (access through North Market Street in the large parking lot. The doors are at the top of the ramp). Call 24/7 for the AA hotline and more information, 452-1959.

PETERSBURG — American Legion Post 2, 820 Winfield Road, offers dinner with a DJ every Friday from 5-8 p.m. Mark Winecoff is American Legion Post 2 commander. For more information, call 732-1425.

DINWIDDIE — The Dinwiddie Diamonds hosts a gospel singing event featuring the GloryBound Singers from 7-10 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Eastside Community Enhancement center, 7301 Boydton Plank Road. This is an open mic event. There is a $10 entry fee for non-residents.

SATURDAY, April 13

HOPEWELL — AHEPA Hall holds bingo each Saturday at Ahepa Hall, 810 W. Poythress St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. Food is available for a nominal fee. For more information, call 458-­9606.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2239, 14705 Jefferson Davis Highway, holds bingo every Saturday with two $500 guaranteed jackpot winners and four progressive games starting at $500. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Food is available. For directions or questions, call 748-4896.

PETERSBURG — The Benedict Civic Charitable Organization, 500 Fleet St., holds bingo every Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7. Food is available for a nominal fee. For information or directions, call 732-9870. All proceeds are used to support community youth and senior outreach programs.

CHESTERFIELD — The Tri-City Virginia Chapter of Newborns in need meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at Chester Christian Church, 4330 Curtis St. For more information, contact James Bridgeman at 452-6458.

CHESTER - The Southern Knights Cruisers Car Club has a weekly Cruise-In every Saturday night from 5-9 p.m. beginning April 6 until October 26, weather permitting. The event is free and family-friendly, and held at the Hardees on Route 10 and Old Stage Road. There are over 100 antique, classic, muscle and custom cars as well as street rods, with music from the 50s and 60s. For more information, contact Ricky Williams at 804-526-8865 or visit www.southernknightscruisers.com.