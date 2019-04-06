CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred in the 2400 block of W. Hundred Road on Friday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, a red pick-up truck was traveling West bound on W. Hundred Road when it struck a pedestrian who had attempted to walk across the road in a northern direction. Witnesses on scene attempted CPR immediately following the crash.

The 40-year-old victim was later transported to a local medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The driver of the pick-up truck remained on scene.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.