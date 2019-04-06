Today, many across our nation will be celebrating National Tartan Day, which is a North American celebration of Scottish heritage. Tartan is one of the most recognizable patterns ever seen in clothing which makes people think of “Scottish” things: bagpipes, kilts, etc. Besides recognizing the distinct pattern, Tartan Day also celebrates Scottish history and the achievements of people of Scottish descent around the globe.

April 6 is also significant because in 1320, the Scottish Declaration of Independence was signed.

Kiltmaker Tim MacLeod explained, “Tartan is the actual material which traditionally is worsted wool and the pattern woven is the same from the sides as it is from top to bottom. The material is used to make a wide range of garments from kilts, trousers, sashes and other clothing items.”

“Centuries ago, tartan was woven in the Highlands of Scotland. It did not represent one's clan or family back then as myth would have it, but it was identified as a Highland emblem, which after the battle of Culloden in 1746, became outlawed by the British government which sought to eradicate all things that were considered 'Highland,' to include wearing tartan, speaking the Gaelic language, and playing of the bagpipes. The laws against the emblems were known as the Proscription Act.”

“The laws remained in place for nearly 40 years. By the early 19th century, a resurgence of interest erupted all throughout the British Isles for 'all things Scottish.' Shortly afterwards, the kilt not only remained as a Highland identity, but became the 'national dress' of Scotland.”

“Merchants and mills began naming Tartan patterns after clans, families, regions, military units, and even personal and corporate tartans emerged. Today, it is a multi-million dollar industry in the British Isles.”

He explained that a clan can actually have more than one tartan which identifies itself. For example, MacLeod can be seen wearing predominantly blue and green MacLeod of Harris tartan, yellow and black MacLeod of Lewis tartan, and red and black MacLeod of Raasay tartan.

MacLeod said, “Then, to make it even more complex, the same pattern of MacLeod of Harris can come in a variety of shades: muted, ancient, weathered, or modern colors. It is the actual pattern and what is called the thread count that distinguish to what clan (family name) the tartan is registered as.

MacLeod who resides in Chester wears many titles: president of the Celtic Norse Society of Virginia, pipe major of Saint Andrews Legion, band director of Benedictine College Preparatory and vice president of the Society of William Wallace.

"Most recently, I was appointed to the position of piping chair of the American Clan MacLeod Society in Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye Scotland which is where our clan seat is located. Out of all the clans, our clan is the only clan that still has its chief residing in the ancestral home of his ilk," shared MacLeod.

In October last year, Tim MacLeod presented a new kilt in MacLeod of Raasay (ancient colors) to his chief who is the 18th chief of the MacLeods of Raasay. The presentation took place in Stone Mountain, Georgia at the annual Stone Mountain Highland Games.

MacLeod pointed out, “Up until the presentation, MacLeod of Raasay tartan was only available in 'modern' colors and the new tartan is made in what we call 'ancient' colors. Modern is a deep tone of red, and ancient colors is more of an orange color.”

According to MacLeod, 95 percent of tartan is woven in Scotland.

“I send measurements and specifications of the individual who I order them for. I measure the person. I take 3 measurements: waist, hip and desired length of the kilt,” he says of his kilt ordering process.

“There is such a thing as a National Tartan Index where every design of tartan is registered and kept on file. It’s universal ... any weaver can look it up and see what thread count is used,” added MacLeod.

When asked if there is a certain size for the squares on tartan, he replied, “Yes and no; there’s an actual thread count to the individual tartan for which it is named after. And, the size of the pattern will vary due to what the weight of the material is ... for example, the sett will be smaller on a 13-ounce piece of fabric than on a 16-ounce one.”

Per MacLeod, non-Scottish people are welcome to join in on the fun and wear tartan on National Tartan Day: scarves, kilts, skirts, socks, etc.

MacLeod shared with a chuckle, “We Scots use the term “bumbee” which is the Scots word for fake ... where we get kind of antsy about wearing a tartan. Some tartans are 'open tartans' where they are made for the purpose. Royal Stewart is an open tartan; anyone can where it. You don’t have to be a clan member.”

In Old Towne Petersburg, tonight, he will be playing his pipes at The National Tartan Day Celebration held at City Table at the Farmer’s Market at 9 East Old St. from 5 p.m. until close. The event is hosted by Celtic Norse Society of Virginia, Clan MacLeod Pipes and Drums, Benedictine Pipes and Drums and more. All are encouraged to attend wearing tartan.