COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Faith Heritage Church in Colonial Heights recently learned the building they have been renting for the last 40 years is being sold. Now they are fundraising in hopes of building a church on their own land, already purchased, within the next year.

One fundraiser is the sale of homemade Easter eggs. Each quarter pound egg is made with chocolate and peanut butter and costs $5. The church made almost a thousand eggs, which will be sold on April 6 at the Route 1 Country Store in Dinwiddie, the Dinwiddie Tractor Supply and the Dinwiddie Produce Center. Sales start at 8 a.m. and continue while supplies last.

Upcoming fundraisers include a "Pickin' and Grinnin' for the Lord" open mic gospel singing event on May 4 at 6 p.m. and a concert by Solid Rock Gospel Bluegrass on May 5 at 10 a.m. The offerings will go to the church building fund.

Anyone interested in helping the church find a temporary place to worship can contact Kerry Shell at 804-469-4920. For more information on the church's fundraisers or to make a donation, contact Kerry or Roger Buffalow at 804-469-4884.