Pilot, co-pilot land aircraft at Chesterfield Airport without incident or injury

CHESTERFIELD — A pilot and co-pilot of a twin engine jet successfully landed the aircraft at the Chesterfield County Airport on Friday after reporting an in-flight aircraft emergency.

According to a report released by Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services, County fire and EMS personnel responded to 7511 Airfield Drive (Chesterfield County Airport, Domion Aviation) at approximately 1:45 p.m. Friday for the reported emergency.

Kevin Moran, Operations Battalion Chief, “B” Shift, Southern Battalion, said that the pilot of the twin engine jet had reported an in-flight emergency as a result of a right engine fire. The pilot and co-pilot successfully landed the aircraft without incident and/or injury.

Moran reported that Fire and EMS resources made contact with the aircraft and found no fire. The situation was marked under control 22 minutes later.