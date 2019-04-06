KEYSER - West Virginia State Police have made several arrests in the past week for charges ranging anywhere from burglary and domestic battery to drug-related issues.

On Tuesday, Ronnie Boylen, 28, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested in Piedmont following a traffic stop for a defective equipment violation.

Boylen provided a Virginia operators license, which the troopers discovered was suspended. In addition, he had an active warrant for his arrest in Maryland.

Boylen was arrested on the active warrant and cited for driving while suspended.

On the following day, 34-year-old Mark Allen Combs was also arrested following a traffic stop near Piedmont.

Combs was operating his Ford Escape while leaving Piedmont, traveling toward Keyser, when the trooper observed him to have an expired registration since October 2018.

Subsequent to a traffic stop, it was discovered Combs had an active warrant from Allegany County and his license was suspended.

Combs was arrested on the active warrant and cited for driving while suspended.

On Thursday, March 28, Debra Gould of Morgantown was cited for driving while suspended for a traffic-related offense. Ms. Gould was stopped for a routine traffic stop along state Route 956 near Short Gap while operating a Chevy Impala.

Sr. Tpr. Weakley conducted the stop and discovered Ms. Gould was suspended.

On Friday, March 29, 36-year-old Joseph Kyle from Westernport was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Center Street in Keyser.

Kyle, who was driving a Ford F150 truck, was stopped for a moving violation. Upon speaking with the driver, the trooper discovered Mr. Kyle was driving on a suspended license through West Virginia. Further inquiry revealed he was in possession of marijuana, which was subsequently seized.

On the same day, troopers observed a male on security camera exit the driver seat of a Kia Sorento and enter the WVSP Keyser Detachment requesting a one-trip permit in order to move a vehicle. However, a trooper attempting to issue the permit discovered the subject, Christopher Beavers of Keyser, was currently operating on a West Virginia license which was revoked for DUI.

Beavers was placed under arrest and transported to the Mineral County Magistrate Court for arraignment.

On March 31, 2019, 43-year-old Anthony Wehr was arrested on charges of domestic assault, battery, and destruction of property. The charges stemmed from a March 1 incident in which Wehr reportedly attempted to find his ex-girlfriend who did not wish to see him due to her allegation that he had made threats against her earlier in the day.

Wehr allegedly arrived at the residence where she was and was being denied entry by Ryan Cosner, who claimed she was no longer there. Wehr forcibly entered the residence, causing damage to the doorway, however, and saw his ex-girlfriend was actually inside.

Wehr allegedly struck Ryan Cosner for lying to him.

On Monday, David Hudson, 27, of Piedmont, was arraigned on allegations of domestic battery. The charges stemmed from an argument that occurred at their residence. The argument continued to escalate, and subsequently caused the victim to be transported to Potomac Valley Hospital. She was treated for her injuries while interviewed by the WV State Police.

