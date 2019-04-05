ELK GARDEN - A third person has been arrested on multiple theft charges as a result of an investigation in the Elk Garden area.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Emily Bush, 28, was arraigned at Mineral County Magistrate Court this week on charges of daytime burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and receiving/transferring stolen goods.

Bush is one of three people alleged to have been involved in an incident in which a resident of Elk Garden reported multiple guns stolen from his residence.

The arrest of Ms. Bush concluded the investigation in which Dakota Daughtery and Tyler Whitacre had already been arrested for the same charges.

During this initial report in January 2019 by Sr. Tpr. Bailey, Sr. Tpr. Travelpiece also had responded to a report of stolen firearms from a different victim in Elk Garden, which was also reported in January 2019.

In the incident investigated by Sr. Tpr. Travelpiece, Daugherty was ultimately charged with burglary and grand larceny following his arrest by Sgt. S. B. Huffman on Feb. 8, 2019.

On this date, Sgt. Huffman had responded to an allegation of domestic assault by Daugherty, at which time he was found to be in possession of a firearm related to the investigation of Sr. Tpr. Travelpiece.





