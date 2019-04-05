KEYSER - The Circle K Club of Potomac State College of WVU is sponsoring their annual Health Awareness Screening Saturday in the Science Hall.

Reasonably priced at $45, the multiphasic program includes a chemistry and lipid panel and a complete blood count.

Optional testings are also available. HGB A1c ($25) reflects blood sugar levels for the past three months. A urinalysis ($10) helps in diagnosing blood or infection in the urine. The CRP test ($25) and homocysteine ($40) helps in determining inflammation in the body, which may lead to heart attack and stroke. CA 125 and Ca 27.29 ($40 each) screen for breast and ovarian cancer. Also for $40, Vitamin D levels are checked. Low levels are linked to heart disease, osteoporosis, and depression.

As always, PSA ($30) and thyroid profile ($45) are very popular.

Three new tests are being offered this season - testosterone ($25), magnesium ($10) and iron ($10).

Two new super specials are offered. One is a diabetes panel ($100), which includes multiphasic, urinalysis, hemoglobin A1c, and urine microalbumin.

Another test is a cancer screening for women panel ($105), which includes multiphasic, CA 125, CA 27.29, and a copy of the results sent to you.

The other super specials are still available for $140, which include a multiphasic program, CRP, homocysteine PSA, testosterone for men, and thyroid profile for women. A copy of the results is included in the packages.

Fasting is important for accurate results. Those wishing to be tested should fast from food for ten hours and from alcoho for 24 hours. You may have water.

Testing will be done Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Science Hall Room 108 on the PSC campus.

For further information, call 1-800-524-3414.