KEYSER - A FAFSA (Free Application Federal Student Aid) workshop will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on the West Virginia University Potomac State College campus in the Academic Success Center on the ground floor of the Mary F. Shipper Library.

Computers will be available and financial aid staff will be there to help attendees complete the 2019-2020 FAFSA on-line.

In order to complete the FAFSA, participants will need to bring the following information:

• FSA ID for both the student and one parent if the student is required to provide parental information so the FAFSA can be signed on-line when it’s completed.

• Social Security number for the student and the student’s parents if required to provide parental information.

• The 2017 federal tax information or tax returns, including IRS W-2 forms, for the student and spouse if the student is married or for the student’s parents if required to provide parental information.

• Information on savings, investments, businesses, and farm assets for the student and parents if required to provide parental information

To obtain an FSA ID before coming to the workshop, log in to www.fsaid.ed.gov and create an FSA ID for the student and one parent if the student is required to provide parental information. Be certain to use only the information for the person applying for the FSA ID, including a separate e-mail for each person.

For questions or additional information, contact Enrollment Services at Potomac State College at 304-788-6820 or at psc-FinAid@mail.wvu.edu.







