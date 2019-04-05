KEYSER - Track season has started in the tri-state area and participants from Keyser, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge high schools have been busy already on the track and on the field.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Track season has started in the tri-state area and participants from Keyser, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge high schools have been busy already on the track and on the field.

On Thursday, March 28, all three schools participated in the Jerry Calhoun Invite at Mountain Ridge High School. On Tuesday, April 2, Keyser High School hosted an event in which all three participated.

Beginning with the Jerry Calhoun Invite at Mountain Ridge, on the men’s side, ten teams participated; Keyser finished third with a score of 76, Frankfort was fourth with 62 points, and Mountain Ridge’s 53 points tied them for sixth. On the women’s side, eleven teams participated; host Mountain Ridge finished third with 63.5 points, Frankfort fifth with 45, and Keyser’s 40.5 points earned them seventh places.

The following highlights top three finishes on the men’s side at the Jerry Calhoun Invite for Keyser, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge: In the 100 meters, Frankfort’s Cole Hiett finished third. In the 400 meters, Frankfort’s Briar Cessna finished second. Seth Earnest from Keyser finished third in the 800 meters. Ryan Zirk from Frankfort finished third in the 1600 meters. In the 110-meter hurdles, Reggie Redman of Keyser finished first while John Custer of Mountain Ridge finished second. Reggie Redman of Keyser also places first in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the 4 x 100 relays, Frankfort’s team of Kolton Kelly, Nick Marley, Briar Cessna, and Logan Crock finished second. In the 4 x 200 relays, Frankfort’s Peyton Shanholtz, Nick Marley, Briar Cessna, and Logan Crock finished first.

Keyser’s Reggie Redman, John Delsignore, Noah Sprouse and Elijah Fagan teamed to take second place in the 4 x 400 relays. Mountain Ridge’s Dawson Hormuth, David Morgan, Jarrett Pennington, and Jimmy Quach took third in the 4x 400 relays. In the 4 x 800 relays, Mountain Ridge’s team of Justus LeProvost, Thomas Miller, David Morgan, and Dawson Hormuth earned a first-place finish. Keyser’s John Delsignore, Seth Earnest, Noah Sprouse, and Darius Redman earned a third-place finish.

Tre Smith from Mountain Ridge finished second in the shot put. Keyser’s Reggie Redman finished third in the high jump. Keyser’s Brendan Pattison and Jacob Welch finished first and third respectively in the pole vault. Finally, Frankfort’s Logan Crock was first in the long jump.

The following highlights top three finishes on the women’s side at the Jerry Calhoun Invite: In the 200 meters, Frankfort’s Halley Smith finished third. Kayla Grose of Frankfort finished third in the 400 meters. Abby Beeman of Frankfort finished first in the 800 meters. In the 3200 meters, Frankfort’s Chaysie Barnes finished third. In the 300-meter hurdles, Keyser’s Mya Purvis finished second.

Keyser’s team of Delta Wheeler, Mya Purvis, India Grubbs and Ricki Ferrell finished first in the 4 x 100 relay. The team of Mya Purvis, Graci Crites, Janiah Layton, and India Grubbs of Keyser finished second in the 4 x 200 relay. Mountain Ridge’s team of Sarah Rafferty, Abby Rose, Ella Hoffman, and Allysen Miller finished second in the 4 x 400 relay. Keyser’s Cortney Butts, Janiah Layton, Leann Baker, and Graci Crites teamed to finish third in the 4 x 400 relay. In the 4 x 800 relay, Mountain Ridge’s team of Kate Baker, Sarah Rafferty, Grace Trenum, and Hannah Muir took first place.

In the high jump, Emily Lease from Mountain Ridge took second. Gracie Lindner from Mountain Ridge took third in the triple jump.

Now on to the Keyser Invitational, on the men’s side nine teams participated; Keyser finished first with a score of 148, Frankfort finished second with 121.5 points, and Mountain Ridge fourth with 84 points. On the women’s side, seven teams participated; Frankfort finished second with a score of 126, Mountain Ridge finished third with 95 points, and Keyser fourth with a score of 85.

The following highlights top three finishes on the men’s side at the Keyser Invitational for Keyser, Frankfort, and Mountain Ridge: In the 100 meters, Frankfort’s Nick Marley and Cole Hiett finished in first and second place respectively. In the 200 meters, Logan Crock and Cole Hiett finished second and third respectively. In the 400 meters, Keyser’s John Delsignore was first while Mountain Ridge’s Dawson Hormuth finished second. In the 800 meters, Frankfort’s Briar Cessna finished first while Keyser’s Jacob Biser finished second.

Justus LeProvost of Mountain Ridge finished second in the 1600 meters while Frankfort’s Zachary Dalonges finished third. Ryan Zirk from Frankfort finished first in the 3200 meters, Thomas Miller of Mountain Ridge was second, and Frankfort’s Christian Cimaglia finished third. Keyser’s Reggie Redman took first place in the 110-meter hurdles while John Custer from Mountain Ridge finished second. Reggie Redman of Keyser also finished first in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the 4 x 100 relay, Frankfort’s team of Kolton Kelly, Nick Marley, Briar Cessna and Logan Crock finished first. Also in the 4 x 100 relay, Keyser’s team of Parker Anderson, Caden Biser, Brendan Pattison and Elijah Fagan took third place. Frankfort’s Peyton Shanholtz, Nick Marley, Briar Cessna and Logan Crock teamed to take first place in the 4 x 200 relay. In the 4 x 400 relay, Keyser’s team of John Delsignore, Noah Sprouse, Reggie Redman and Elijah Fagan finished first. Frankfort’s Peyton Shanholtz, Jonathan Lewis, Kolton Kelly and Briar Cessna teamed to take second in the 4 x 400 relay.

In the 4 x 800 relay, Mountain Ridge’s Justus LeProvost, Thomas Miller, Dawson Hormuth, and Bereketab Tessema finished first. Keyser’s Jacob Biser, Darius Redman, Seth Earnest, and John Delsignore teamed to finish second in the 4 x 800 relay.

In the discus, Keyser’s DJ Cochran and Kyle Breedlove finished first and second respectively, while Mountain Ridge’s Coby Fair finished third. Keyser’s Reggie Redman finished first in the high jump while Kadon Miller of Mountain Ridge finished third. In the pole vault, Keyser’s Brendan Pattison, Jacob Welch, and Joseph Fracasso finished first, second and third in that order. In the long jump, Frankfort’s Logan Crock place first while Tim Moore of Mountain Ridge placed second.

The following highlights top three finishes on the women’s side at the Keyser Invitational: In the 100 meters, Frankfort’s Kayla Grose took first, India Grubbs of Keyser was second, and Halley Smith from Frankfort finished third. In the 200 meters, Kayla Grose of Frankfort finished first, Halley Smith also of Frankfort was second, and India Grubbs of Keyser finished third. In the 400 meters, Sarah Rafferty of Mountain Ridge finished second while Halley Smith of Frankfort finished third. In the 800 meters, Hannah Muir and Kate Baker of Mountain Ridge finished second and third respectively.

In the 1600 meters, Frankfort’s Abby Beeman and Chaysie Barnes finished second and third respectively. Mountain Ridge’s Hannah Muir took first place in the 3200 meters while Jillian Griffith of Frankfort finished second, and Paige Durr of Keyser finished third. Jenna Green of Mountain Ridge finished third in the 100-meter hurdles. Kayla Grose of Frankfort was first in the 300-meter hurdles while Mya Purvis of Keyser finished third.

In the 4 x 100 relay, Keyser’s team of Delta Wheeler, Mya Purvis, Ricki Ferrell and India Grubbs finished first. Also in the 4 x 100 relay, Jenna Green, Ella Hoffman, Miah Barmoy and Abby Rose finished third. Frankfort’s team of Karleigh Sabers, Natalie Watson, Alexandra Griffith, and Abigale Olenchick finished third in the 4 x 200 relay.

In the 4 x 400 relay, the Mountain Ridge team of Sarah Rafferty, Abby Rose, Hannah Muir and Kate Baker finished first. Keyser’s team of Janiah Layton, Cortney Butts, Leann Baker and Graci Crites finished second in the 4 x 400 while Frankfort’s Mercedes Shook, Emily Smith, Shyann Barnes and Hope Kiszka teamed to finish third. In the 4 x 800 relay, Mountain Ridge’s Kate Baker, Hannah Muir, Grace Trenum and Sarah Rafferty finished first. Keyser’s Leann Baker, Cortney Butts, Paige Durr and Scarlet Cameron finished second in the 4 x 800 relay.

In the 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles, Keyser’s Mya Purvis, Virginia Breedlove, Janiah Layton and Rylee Lyons finished second. In the high jump, Frankfort’s Abby Beeman finished in first place. In the pole vault, Keyser’s Graci Crites finished first. Kayla Grose from Frankfort finished first in the long jump while teammate Abby Beeman finished third.

Keyser, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge will remain active throughout track season, participating in multiple events in multiple locations. Check back for regular updates.



