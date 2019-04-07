KEYSER - April showers bring movies and filmmakers to The Indie On Main.

Every year Hollywood and a growing number of independent film companies hope to release the next big picture show. Independent EmphatiCinema and MainFrame Pictures are no exception. What sets these two film production companies apart from run-of-the-mill Hollywood offerings is that both have included Keyser and The Indie On Main to release their 2019 feature films to the public.

The Keyser theater joins a limited number of other independent movie houses across the country to present two new feature films this month. Additionally, April brings one full week of classic film noir movies beginning the last week of the month. Topping off film-related activities is a special filmmaking collaboration with Potomac State College WVU Film Club to document the upcoming MINCO Music Heritage Festival scheduled this June. (Hint: Members of the public having a piece of music heritage to share, and wanting it to be included in the documentary should contact the Film Club adviser, James Morgart, at 304-788-7141 or james.morgart@mail.wvu.edu ).

A little bit about the feature films:

“Mine 9” (EmphatiCinema), written and directed by Eddie Mensore, a West Virginia native, is inspired by true events. The story tells of the struggle for survival against all odds by men trapped two miles deep underground in Mine 9, an event that actually occurred.

The film is suspenseful, and is based on the chronology of facts stemming from overt exploitation and greed. Filmed in the Appalachia coal country of Virginia and West Virginia, the director takes you inside the mines. Most of the outdoor scenery was filmed throughout greater West Virginia.

Eddie Mensore’s other productions include “The Deposition” (2011), “Beneath Existence” (2014) and “The Birthday Boy” (2005).

By special arrangement, a “Meet the Director” reception is planned. Mr. Mensore will be available before and after the film showing for Q&A, and a small reception. The public and film enthusiasts are invited to attend.

“Mine 9” will run from April 13-16. The special reception showing with the director is a matinee on Saturday, April 13, following the movie. Interested parties are encouraged to get tickets in advance as food and beverages will be served and is limited.

“Long Lost” (MainFrame) is a more edgy but equally suspenseful film.

Written and directed by Erik Bloomquist, a two-time New England Emmy® Award winner (Outstanding Director and Outstanding Writer), eight-time nominee, and Top 200 Director on HBO's Project Greenlight. His nationally syndicated television series “The Cobblestone Corridor” (for which Erik served as creator, showrunner, writer, director, and lead actor) is the winner of three New England Emmy® Awards and recipient of nine nominations.

He graduated cum laude from Trinity and is an alumnus of the London Dramatic Academy.

“Long Lost” stars Adam Weppler (“The Cobblestone Corridor”) as Seth, a young man invited to spend a weekend at the Connecticut mansion of his long lost millionaire half-brother Richard (Nicholas Tucci, “You’re Next”).

Definitely geared toward mature adult audiences, “Long Lost” is a psychological thriller advanced by a conspiracy contrived by Richard and his enigmatic live-in girlfriend Abby (Catherine Corcoran, “Terrifier”). Seth is led down a rabbit hole wherein luxury and temptation are intermingled with treachery and taboo.

“Long Lost” matinee and evening shows run from April 7-10.

These 2019 feature film releases are made possible in part from a small grant received from the J. Norman and Margaret Reeves Foundation. The grant is being used to offer more films, film-making, and more movie shows to Keyser and surrounding Potomac Highland area.

"The grant was a welcomed gift from the Foundation. It will help in attracting new film releases. And we just started work with the Pot State film club to do a documentary on the MINCO Music Heritage Fest. We will leverage the grant money in doing all this and more," remarks Stephen Settimi, of The Indie.

From April 22-28, a week of classic film noir movies will be presented.

"Film Noir movies are favored among many movie-goers," says Settimi.

They covering a range of thriller and detective films. There will be seven movies in all shown. Classics such as “Sunset Boulevard,” “All The King's Men,” “The Third Man,” “Key Largo,” “Double Indemnity,” “the Killing,” and “Notorious.” The directors include, among others, the well-known Billy Wilder, Stanley Kubrick, and Alfred Hitchcock, with actors such as Orson Wells, Joseph Cotten, Ingrid Bergman, Humphrey Bogart, Barbara Stanwyck, and other stars of the big screen.

More details on April's month-long film and movie events -including the "Meet the Directors" receptions - or more about the documentary film, can ll be found elsewhere in the News Tribune and on The Indie On Main web site (www.TheIndieOnMain.com), Facebook, or by calling (304)359-4254.






