By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - The board members of the Mineral County Development Authority voted this week to give the go ahead on three resolutions that would allow Northrop Grumman Systems to take a further step to become part of the county’s business community.

At the Thursday special meeting of the development authority, the voting process involved the issuing of bonds to be used to lease equipment to Northrop Grumman, along with the procurement of the equipment, and the approval of a loan application through the West Virginia Infrastructure and Job Development Council for the acquisition of equipment to benefit Northrop Grumman.

Buck Eagle, president of the development authority, gave credit to Kevin Clark, executive director of the agency, for his efforts for “keeping the momentum going” when at times the process slowed down for obtaining the selection of Mineral County for placement of Northrop Grumman.

Speaking directly to Clark, Eagle said, “Kudos to you, and well-done sir.”

Eagle added concerning the board of directors, “This board is pro-business,” while Terry Liller, representing Keyser as a board member, said, “This committee is operating with one accord.”

Eagle said that the launching of the new business “will be beneficial for this area.”

Clark said that he was happy to work toward having Northrop Grumman chose Mineral County, and, “This was done for the community.”

Guests present at the meeting were John Lenio, executive director of CBRE. Jeff Baker, comptroller got Northrop Grumman, and Bryan Buckland, vice president of finance for Orbital ATK’s Defense Group.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the expansion of the Northrop Grumman Systems in Rocket Center, with a proposed addition of 500 jobs over the next several years.