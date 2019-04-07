KEYSER - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced that a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with residents in Keyser this month to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Pam Krushansky, consumer outreach and compliance specialist, will be in Keyser Monday, April 15, from 10-11 a.m. in the county commission room at the Mineral County Courthouse.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.



