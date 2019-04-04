Morrissey tells crowd of about 150 he will fight for the local infrastructure across the 16th district, look to decriminalize marijuana, clean up coal ash in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND — Former state delegate and Richmond prosecutor Joseph D. Morrissey announced another journey into politics on Wednesday, as he entered the race challenging Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance for the Democratic nomination in Virginia's 16th Senate district.

The former 74th district delegate and commonwealth's attorney most recently ran for mayor of Richmond in 2016 where he finished third, though he collected 21 percent of the vote as an independent candidate.

“For the last 62 days I have been walking in Fulton and Church Hill and Petersburg and South Richmond, even in Hopewell,” Morrissey, now 61, said. “I’ve knocked on doors every night and I’ve told people, I’ve introduced myself, and I’ve asked them what do you want, what are you looking for.”

Morrissey announced that he will fight for the local infrastructure, with pothole covered streets and antiquated water systems across the 16th district. Morrissey said he would also look to decriminalize marijuana while cleaning up coal ash in Chesterfield County.

Morrissey was introduced to the crowd of approximately 150 people who gathered at the Satellite Lounge on Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond, as “a man who has seen his lows.”

Perhaps the most well-known of the numerous scandals Morrissey has weathered involved sexual misconduct with a minor. A grand jury was commenced by Henrico County to investigate Morrissey after police found him alone in his home with Myrna Pride, then a 17-year-old intern at his law firm.

He eventually pleaded guilty and served three months of a 12-month sentence for the relationship with Pride. Morrissey and Pride married in June 2016 and now have three children together.

“I took tremendous shrapnel regarding Myrna. I’ve known Myrna for six years. And all that time, Myrna and I were happy,” Morrissey said.

He expects his opponents to take aim at his personal life saying, “I simply don’t care. Have at it.”

Morrissey was also disbarred for a second time in 2018 for that relationship with Pride.

Pride, now 23, introduced Morrissey as a tenacious candidate who will fight for the people.

“You all have seen him fight in the courthouse, he fights for the underdog. He fights for anybody and everybody,” Pride said. “You come to his office, you tell him what you need. If he doesn’t have it, he’ll point you in the right direction.”

His Petersburg-centric campaign ideas involved bringing business back to the area and improving exit-52.

Morrissey asked, “How many people travel south on 95 and get off at exit 52? You are greeted by a nine-story, burnt out, boarded up 10-year-old hotel that has no life to it at all. That is the gateway to Petersburg. Which is part of this district. There are five exits off 95 to Petersburg. And from Savannah, Georgia, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it is the only district with exits into a city where there are no hotels.”

According to Morrissey, 40 businesses have left Petersburg over the last five years and he said areas like Colonial Heights and Hopewell are flourishing in that regard.

Sen. Rosalyn Dance announced on March 14 her intentions to run for a second term. Dance, a former Petersburg councilor and mayor, and a member of the House of Delegates, was elected to the Senate in 2015, succeeding Henry L. Marsh III.

The 16th Senate district includes all of the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell, and portions of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George counties, and the city of Richmond.

Political primaries are set for June 11, and the general election will be held Nov. 5. All 140 seats in the General Assembly will be on the November 2019 ballot.

