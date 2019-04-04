CHARLESTON — In a new partnership with local government agencies, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is announcing that a member of his Field Services Team will be available to the public on Thursday, April 11, to assist Mineral County residents.



Field tepresentative Lexi Brown will set up a mobile office at the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, located at 40 ½ N. Main St. in Keyser. Brown will be available to the public from 1-3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The purpose of the mobile office services is to assist citizens with filing annual reports and any questions they may have. Field Representatives can also help citizens with online voter registration.

Warner reminded citizens that they can also access assistance for annual reports by going online at https://onestop.wv.gov or by calling 304-558-8000.



