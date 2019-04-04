PETERSBURG — At first unveiling, the city’s proposed budget for FY 2020 doesn’t line up with the proposed budget drawn up by its school system in March. Petersburg’s plans are over $1 million short in funding compared to requested funds by Petersburg Public Schools, PPS.

At a joint city council meeting with the school board last week, Mayor Samuel Parham said he was supportive of the schools needs, but made no promises to fulfill its funding requests.

“We’re going to do everything we can to support our schools. Dollars are tight here in the city but education is definitely at the forefront,” Parham said.

The city’s funding for schools unexpectedly dropped from over $11 million down to $8.47 million in 2017. It remained at that level in FY 2018. Petersburg upped school spending to $9.73 million in FY 2019 before schools requested a total transfer of over $11 million for the upcoming FY 2020 that starts July 1.

The city manager’s budget currently puts $10 million toward PPS, equaling around 13 percent of the budget. For contrast, Colonial Heights spent 45 percent, Hopewell spent 27 percent and Richmond spent 23 percent of their budgets on their respective school systems in 2019.

This funding shortfall comes as Petersburg Schools predicts $34 million in capital improvements over the next five years. FY 2020 shows expenses like a $1 million replacement of school buses and a $180,000 boiler replacement at the high school of which Superintendent Dr. Marcus J. Newsome said, “We don’t know how much longer we can keep it going.”

FY 2021 has a $26.6 million planned expense for new school construction to replace Walnut Hill Elementary and Westview Early Childhood Center.

City Council’s transfer of funding accounts for about one fifth of the schools’ total revenue, which includes taxes from federal, state, local and sales.

Petersburg Public Schools preliminary budget allocated 73 percent of funding for instruction, 11 percent on operations and maintenance, 5 percent on administration and 3 percent on health, transportation and technology.

The adopted FY 2020 budget included a 5 percent increase in spending for teacher wages. Newsome said this would put the schools closer to par with other school systems in the area.

In her presentation of the budget, City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides outlined major challenges which generated required costs for the city.

One major expense levied on Petersburg involves Riverside Regional Jail, which serves seven jurisdictions that all pay rates per inmate sent from each locality respectively.

Since electing a new Commonwealth Attorney in 2019, Chesterfield has projected a decrease of around 282 inmates sent to the jail. Other jurisdictions project sending similar numbers of inmates, with Petersburg and Prince George anticipating increases around 40 more inmate over FY 2019.

Chesterfield’s drastic reduction in usage of Riverside has caused a rise in cost per inmate from $40 to $43 per inmate. That cost means Petersburg will pay $858,000, plus an additional $68,000 more than in FY 2019.

“This is a huge impact on the budget. As we started planning, it looked good, but then we got this quote and we had to make some decisions,” Ferrell-Benavides said.

She also explained that the city is facing a 22 percent increase in healthcare costs due to increased claims from city employees. The city will have to pay $3.94 million, or a projected $420,000 more than last year.

The city’s debt service also increased $380,000 after debt restructuring.

Residents at Tuesday’s city council meeting spoke out to support funding for the schools. Veronica Person, who spoke at the joint city council/school board meeting on March 25, addressed council again.

“I wanted to say thank you for the increase for the public schools," she said. “And I would like to ask that you consider funding the rest of it.”

Though a marked increase over 2019’s $9.74 million in spending, schools asked for over $11 million.

Mary Cody, a teacher from Westview Early Childhood Education Center questioned the council’s commitment to the city’s public schools.

“As a school system we cannot attract a competitive teaching staff because we are sorely unequipped to provide competitive salaries,” she said. “We cannot provide quality education to our students in buildings that are in a constant state of disrepair.”

The city will workshop the budget on April 11. Council will submit recommended changes on April 26 and the final budget will be approved in May.

Sean Jones can be reached at sjones@progress-index.com or 804-722-5172.