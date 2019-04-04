KEYSER - Maple syrup lovers can now taste the goodness of pure syrup that's been tapped, cooked and bottled locally.

KEYSER - Maple syrup lovers can now taste the goodness of pure syrup that’s been tapped, cooked and bottled locally.

Ag students at West Virginia University Potomac State College tapped approximately 500 of the more than 5,000 trees located on the college’s farms.

The late Ed Hartman, of Indian Water Maple Company, and his wife Karen contacted PSC SAGE (Sustainable Agriculture Entrepreneurship) coordinator Corey Armstrong last year about tapping the many maple trees on the college farms. The Hartmans were soon volunteering their time, energy and equipment to help the students get started in their new venture.

The Agriculture Department is currently selling the maple syrup they produced this year, and anyone interested in purchasing the syrup can contact Andy Walker, Gustafson Farm program coordinator, at 304-257-8131.

The college will hold an open house on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. for the Maple Syrup Sugar Shack as well as the new farm store. Both are located across the road from the Gustafson Farm off of Parkview Drive in Keyser. The public in invited to attend the Open House and sample the various products for sale.



