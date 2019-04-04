CHESTERFIELD — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Reams Court on Wednesday.

According to a report released by Chesterfield County Police, officers responded on Wednesday around 7:25 p.m., to a report that an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. At approximately 12 a.m. on Thursday, the victim, who has been identified as Tavian McFarland, 18, died as a result of his injuries.

At this time, police say the investigation indicates that McFarland, of the 5900 block of Knightwood Place in Chesterfield, inadvertently shot himself with a handgun.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.