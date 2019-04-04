Colonial Heights annual preservation program to start April 4

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights Department of Public Works announced that the annual effort to preserve and restore street pavements will start on April 4. The work consists of sealing cracks on the Boulevard between Jackson Avenue and Lafayette Avenue and rehabilitating the pavement on Watercress Court, Crescent Avenue, Washington Avenue and Jefferson Avenue. The work is expected to be completed by June 2019.

All work will be done daily during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Intermittent lane closures will occur while the work is in progress. Side streets and driveways will remain open during construction operations and all lanes will be reopened for nighttime use. Motorists are advised to use extra caution while driving through the work zones, obeying all traffic control, and are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.