CHESTERFIELD — Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that G.D USA Inc. is investing $3.73 million to increase the capacity and enhance technology at its Chesterfield County facility, bringing in 26 new jobs. This will add to the nearly 200 jobs G.D USA has already brought to Virginia.

“Virginia’s business climate and skilled workforce provide a supportive environment for the growth of global manufacturers like G.D USA, and we look forward to many more years of success for the company as it expands in Chesterfield County,” said Governor Northam. “G.D is a valued employer in the Commonwealth, and the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology, innovation, and high-quality job opportunities reinforces the importance of industry-leading manufacturers in our economy.”

Established in Richmond in 1978, G.D USA is a supplier of high-technology machinery for the production and packaging of products for the tobacco industry.

“G.D USA is excited to continue to grow our company in Virginia, and specifically Chesterfield County for years to come,” said Roberto Parmeggiani, general manager of the North America Tobacco division and Richmond site. “We appreciate the continued support from the state and county to help us move forward.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia, and plans to support G.D USA’s job creation with the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP gives consulting support and funding to companies experiencing technological change to help with training activities.

G.D USA is also eligible to receive Sales and Use Tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

“We are very excited that G.D USA has selected Chesterfield County for their current expansion,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Leslie Haley. “The fact that they are one of our existing businesses and again chose Chesterfield makes it all the better. The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors recognizes the importance of maintaining and growing our existing businesses and we look forward to their continued success.”

Parent company Coesia, headquartered in Bologna, Italy is a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions focused on sectors like automated machinery, industrial process solutions and precision gears.